FREE FULL FIGHT: Xiong Jing Nan's dramatic Tokyo showdown against Angela Lee that started an epic ONE Championship rivalry

ONE women's strawweight MMA world champion Xiong Jing Nan and now-retired former ONE women's atomweight MMA world champion Angela Lee are two of the greatest females in ONE Championship history. The icons crossed paths for the first time in March 2019 at ONE: A New Era.

Fans expected Xiong and Lee to produce a five-round barnburner as Xiong's crown was on the line, while Lee sought to extend her winning streak to 10 and become a two-division ONE MMA world champion in the process.

The world title tilt went according to the fans' wishes, as both women left it all out in the circle. 'The Panda' pulled off the knockout victory midway through the fifth round after going all-in on targeting Lee's body with strikes.

Relive the entire fight below, which ONE posted on YouTube:

The pair ran it back in October 2019, with Xiong challenging 'Unstoppable' for the atomweight gold. Lee returned the favor with a rear-naked choke in the fifth round.

With both women owning one win over the other, the trilogy bout was set for October 2022, again with the Chinese star's crown on the line. The 28-year-old retained via unanimous decision in what eventually became the final fight of Lee's storied career.

Xiong Jing Nan returns to action on March 14

ONE is set to hold the 100th edition of the ONE Friday Fights series on Friday, March 14 at the Lumpinee Stadium in Bangkok, Thailand, where Xiong Jing Nan will be a must-watch attraction.

The reigning queen of the women's 125-pound division will drop down again to atomweight and face fellow Chinese heavy-hitter Meng Bo. This will mark the Evolve MMA product's much-awaited return to action after having last logged a TKO win in her special rules bout with 'Wondergirl' Nat Jaroonsak in September 2023.

ONE Friday Fights 100 will air live in Asian primetime via watch.onefc.com.

