"Free win lmao," "How did the PFL manage this" - Fans react to reports of Movsar Evloev vs. Aaron Pico set for UFC Vegas 106

A featherweight division bout between undefeated contender Movsar Evloev and Aaron Pico has just been reported to take place at UFC Vegas 106 on May 17. The reported fight has drawn mixed reactions from fight fans, with many questioning why Pico gets a shot at a top-ranked featherweight in his promotional debut.

Evloev boasts a perfect professional MMA record of 19-0 (9-0 in the UFC). His most recent win came against former bantamweight champion Aljamain Sterling in a fight where the Russian outgrappled 'Funk Master' to secure a hard-fought decision victory. Notably, he hasn't secured a finish in the UFC.

On the other hand, Pico has not fought since his knockout victory over Corrales back in February 2024. The American's contract with the PFL ran its course on December 31, 2024, but the Donn Davis-led promotion still holds matching rights. Nevertheless, Pico made it clear that he only wants to fight in the UFC going forward.

The above post reporting the matchup sparked fan reactions on X, with two fans commenting:

"They just giving Movsar a free win lmao"

"How did the PFL manage this"

Others commented:

"Why is Movsar not fighting the winner of Volk/Lopes?"

"Pico getting a top 3 guy right away is kinda crazy"

"Wow, they are throwing him right into the fire! He could get a title shot off this fight. It's a bad matchup for Evloev"

Check out more fan reactions below:

Fan reactions [Image courtesy: @SpinninBackfist on X]

Diego Lopes wants Movsar Evloev rematch as his first title defense, should he win the title

In a recent interview with MMA Junkie, Diego Lopes revealed that he intends to rematch Movsar Evloev for his first title defense, should he win the featherweight belt at UFC 314 where he'll take on former champion Alexander Volkanovski.

Lopes was defeated by Evloev via unanimous decision at UFC 288 back in 2021. Since then, the Brazilian has gone on to win his next five fights. When asked about avenging his lone loss in the UFC, Lopes said:

"Yeah of course, this fight for me is so interesting because this guy beat me in the past. But now it's different because I'm at the top and this guy [Movsar Evloev] is too. Maybe we'll fight for the title. I'm so excited for the next step, but my focus is on Volkanovski. I win the belt and I will ask the UFC for the fight with Movsar"

Check out Lopes' words below (6:12):

