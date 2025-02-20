  • home icon
Friends turned foes? Shakur Stevenson and Keyshawn Davis put personal feelings aside and call for Turki Alalshikh to book a fight between them

By Liam Fresen
Modified Feb 20, 2025 10:51 GMT
Shakur Stevenson (left) and Keyshawn Davis (right) appear to agree to fight just days after both stating they would never fight each other [Images courtesy: Getty Images]
Shakur Stevenson and Keyshawn Davis appear to be on a collision course following the latter's WBO lightweight title victory. Davis took on Denys Berinchyk on Feb. 14 in the American's first-ever world championship bout, where he secured a fourth-round TKO.

Stevenson and Davis have been friends for many years, and just four days before fighting Berinchyk, 'The Businessman' stated that he would never fight the WBC lightweight champion.

The WBO lightweight champion stated that it was "deeper" than boxing and elaborated by sharing the connections he held with Stevenson's own family members.

During an interview with Andre Ward on Feb. 18, the New Jersey native echoed the comments made by Davis, saying this:

"How I'm feeling right now, I wouldn't fight Keyshawn. That's my brother."

However, Ward responded to his statement with this:

"Don't be surprised if that happens two years from now, a year and a half from now."

Stevenson said:

"I mean, send the offer."

Davis came across his friend and teammate's comments on X, and it appears that both fighters have now changed their tune on facing one another in the squared circle.

He wrote this:

"Send the offer then."

Check out Keyshawn Davis' response to Shakur Stevenson below:

Shakur Stevenson reflects on last-minute change of opponent after Floyd Schofield withdrawal

Shakur Stevenson was set to face Floyd Schofield for the WBC lightweight title as part of The Last Crescendo boxing card, which will take place in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia, on Feb. 22.

However, Schofield was pulled from the event on Feb. 19 by the British Boxing Board of Control after he was admitted to hospital due to illness, indirectly proving Stevenson's pre-fight prediction to be accurate.

The 27-year-old will remain on the card, and last-minute replacement Josh Padley will step up to face him.

Following a chaotic 24 hours, the undefeated fighter was interviewed by The Stomping Ground, where he reflected on Schofield's withdrawal. He said this:

"I ain't even gonna lie to you. I've been getting ready for 12 weeks. I don't even do 12 week training camps but I've been getting ready forever. I'm ready to show out. I don't care about nothing else. I don't care about the drama. Put that guy infront of me and I'm gonna beat him up."
Check out Shakur Stevenson's comments below (0:45):

youtube-cover

Edited by C. Naik
