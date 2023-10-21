“Frightening prospect” - Ikram Aliskerov ‘smashes’ through Warlley Alves with one of the most brutal combos ever, MMA fans react

After debuting in the UFC in style with a knockout of Phil Hawes in May, Ikram Aliskerov was a name on the lips of many fans coming into UFC 294 tonight.

After his first round win over Warlley Alves, it’s safe to say that the hype train on the native of Dagestan isn’t about to slow down any time soon.

Ikram Aliskerov dropped Alves – a late replacement for Nassourdine Imavov – with a jab before hurting him badly with a flying knee. From there, he opened up with a vicious combination on the Brazilian to earn a TKO stoppage.

Unsurprisingly, fans on X (formerly Twitter) have been waxing lyrical since.

User @Tet6uoYamaguchi labeled Aliskerov “frightening”.

“Frightening prospect”

@Draftdayy was just as impressed.

“IKRAM IS THE REAL DEAL”

@quan_eth and @GlockLesnar420 both posted similar thoughts about the middleweight prospect.

“This dude is going to be a PROBLEM. What a performance!”

“Huge performance. Hes going to be a threat”

@DPonicki was thrilled by Ikram Aliskerov’s finishing instinct, while @MilllyyBabyy and @imteyla were buzzing over the knee strike.

“Always going for the finishes”

“craziest knee I’ve ever seen”

“That jumping knee was insane”

Perhaps the most praise, though, came from user @HoleistYassir, who stated that Aliskerov could go on to become an all-time great in the UFC.

“Step by step. He will be one of the greatest to ever do it. He needs experience. That’s it.”

The 30-year-old Russian is now 15-1 in his MMA career. His only loss came at the hands of UFC star Khamzat Chimaev when the pair met at Brave CF.