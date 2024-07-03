"From doorsteps to dominance" - Get inspired by Luke Lessei's incredible journey from delivery man to global Muay Thai star

ONE featherweight rising star Luke Lessei is winning over a large number of fans this week, after an Instagram video revealed his inspiring journey from delivery man to global Muay Thai star in ONE Championship.

On July 5, the American sensation returns to the Muay Thai ring to fight his third opponent under the promotion, Bampara Kouyate, in a featherweight matchup in Bangkok, Thailand.

With just days away from fighting a formidable foe, Lessei's never-say-die attitude inside and outside the ring is what will be the deciding factor on whether he'll be victorious or not.

But Lessei believes in himself and so do the fans. After watching his ascent from a simple FedEx courier to a global Thai star on Instagram, the fans believe he has the guts and warrior spirit to keep him fighting at a high level:

ONE Fight Night 23 airs live free of charge in North America for Prime Video subscribers.

"I want to be known as the chosen one and the star from America" - Luke Lessei wants to be remembered as the face of American Muay Thai

After doing everything he can for the sport of Muay Thai, Luke Lessei wants to be remembered as the athlete who brought 'the art of eight limbs' to America.

As of right now, not many people can name their favorite American Muay Thai fighter in the world. That's because the sport hasn't received enough traction like it has in the UK or in France.

But 'The Chef' is hoping to change all that by becoming the next ONE featherweight world champion.

Speaking to ONE, Lessei previously said:

"I want to be known as the chosen one and the star from America. When people think of American Muay Thai, I want them to say my name in the same sentence."

