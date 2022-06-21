"From student to master" - Superbon Banchamek kicks trainer to the ground

Kickboxing world champion Superbon Banchamek has some of the best training sessions in the world. He hits pads with a trainer he has worked with for much of his life: Trainer Gae.

ONE Championship recently shared a video of the two striking experts working together on Twitter. The caption read:

"From student to master"

In the clip, Trainer Gae and Superbon exchange kick-for-kick. Gae comes in for another strike, but Superbon times his counter and lands a teep, which sends his training partner flying. It is clearly playful and fun, and something these two are known to do.

Superbon is an expert kickboxer, holding an incredible record. He has recorded impressive wins over fighters such as Marat Grigorian, Giorgio Petrosyan, and Sitthichai Sitsongpeenong. He has been undefeated since 2018.

Later this year, Superbon Banchamek will look to defend his ONE featherweight kickboxing title against ONE Grand Prix champion Chingiz Allazov.

Chingiz Allazov won the ONE Kickboxing Featherweight World Grand Prix Championship after defeating Samy Sana, Jo Nattawut, and Sitthichai. Allazov has also held titles in K-1 and Kunlun Fight, and now seeks a divisional title in ONE Championship.

Superbon Banchamek vs. Chingiz Allazov in 2022

Although the fight is not yet scheduled, we can expect a title showdown between Superbon Banchamek and Chingiz Allazov. The Georgian-born Belarusian Allazov already feels that he has a better victory, having previously defeated Sitthichai.

In an interview with Sportskeeda MMA, Allazov said:

"I said before the fight with Sitthichai [that] for me, Sitthichai is better than Grigorian and better than Petrosyan and better than Superbon... Me and my team said, maybe, that me, Superbon [is an], easier fight. The fight with Sitthichai is more hard than Superbon."

Catch the full interview below:

Later this year, top pound-for-pound champion Superbon will face off against Grand Prix champion Chingiz Allazov for the undisputed ONE Championship featherweight title.

Both fighters are experts in kickboxing and knockouts, and their bout is sure to be fireworks. Here's hoping news of the matchup emerges in the coming weeks and months, and they square up inside the circle sooner rather than later.

