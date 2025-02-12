"Froze up like an old DVD", "Bro Colby is hilarious" - Fans react as Colby Covington accidentally leaks TUF news

Fans reacted to Colby Covington's slip of the tongue during a recent Twitch stream. Covington, known for his brash and outspoken personality, typically stands by his remarks, even when faced with significant backlash. However, the recent error marked a rare instance when he was compelled to stop mid-sentence.

In the live stream, Covington was seen walking past a mural that honors winners from The Ultimate Fighter (TUF). The mural included an image from the iconic first fight between Forrest Griffin and Stephan Bonnar, which is widely recognized as a pivotal moment for the UFC during a time when the organization was struggling financially.

While discussing the history of TUF, Covington inadvertently revealed that Forrest Griffin would be coaching in The Ultimate Fighter Season 33. He then awkwardly paused mid-sentence upon realizing his mistake. Covington stated:

"This is pretty cool. So this is the 20th season of The Ultikate Fighter. So this is really cool history. Forrest Griffin was the first original Ultimate Fighter, so he's going to be on this season, coaching a little [fumbles awkwardly to stop mid-sentence]."

@FullContactMTWF re-shared the video clip of Covington's awkward moment on X.

Check out Colby Covington's comments below:

Fans expressed their opinions in the comments section, sharing their thoughts on the unintended humor.

One fan commented:

"Colby froze up like an old DVD."

Another wrote:

"I am not watching the show now. Thank you Colby."

Check out more fan reactions below:

Fan reactions

Chael Sonnen officially confirmed Colby Covington's involvement in TUF 33

UFC veterans Chael Sonnen and Daniel Cormier will be rival coaches in The Ultimate Fighter 33. In a recent interview with MMA Junkie, Sonnen named Covington as one of his assistant coaches for the reality show, stating:

“The head coach will be Clayton Hires. Clayton Hires is my coach. He’s my mentor. He’s not my assistant, ever. He will be the boss. I will have on the Jersey: ‘Clayton’s Team.’ It will consist of me, it will consist of ‘Cowboy’ Steve. He’s going to do what generally Mike Dolce would do in terms of helping these guys with their weight, their nutrition, their strength and conditioning."

He continued:

"I would never do an ‘Ultimate Fighter’ without bringing the greatest grappler, Vinny Magalhaes – the last man to beat Gordon Ryan I might add, and he beat Gordon easily. And Colby Covington – Colby is going to come in.”

Check out Chael Sonnen's comments below (11:03):

Covington confirmed his involvement in the show with a recent social media post as the caption read:

"Heading to Las Vegas for Season 20 of @ultimatefighter."

