Frustrated Magomed Ankalaev makes huge claim about Alex Pereira's UFC future

UFC light heavyweight champion Magomed Ankalaev defeated Alex Pereira at UFC 313 to become the light heavyweight champion. Ankalaev has been left frustrated due to a rematch bout with Pereira not being finalized.
In a straightforward post on X, Ankalaev claimed that he was offered to fight Pereira multiple times and had accepted every offer, but the fight never materialized.The tweet suggests that Ankalaev had agreed to fight Pereira in June, July, and August, but Pereira possibly backed out or showed no interest in returning.
Ankalaev showed his disappointment, hinting that he believes Pereira may not step into the octagon again anytime soon. He wrote:
“Alex done he never coming back let’s move on. June July August I said yes.” 😬
Get the latest updates on One Championship Rankings at Sportskeeda and more
Check out Magomed Ankalaev's comments below:
Ankalaev made his UFC debut back in 2018 and competed 15 times in the promotion, winning 12 of those fights. He is currently on a 14-fight unbeaten streak and is ranked #6 in the pound for pound rankings.
Magomed Ankalaev calls out Alex Pereira and Jiří Procházka while looking for next opponent
Newly crowned UFC light heavyweight Champion Magomed Ankalaev is not happy due to the stalling of his first title defense. He recently voiced his frustrations on X, calling out Alex Pereira and Jiří Procházka — two former champions who are seen as top contenders for his title.
Ankalaev is eager to defend his belt and stay active, but he feels both Pereira and Procházka are avoiding him. A rematch with Pereira was expected and is still likely to happen, but there’s been some disagreement between Pereira and the UFC about when it should take place.
Meanwhile, Jiří Procházka is currently focused on his studies and has taken a temporary step back from MMA. Ankalaev criticized both fighters on social media, posting:
"Alex Pereira don't want the Ank anymore. Let's him alone because I'm not a bully: Fake ninja he said he have to go back to school because he cannot read @danawhite @Mickmaynard2 give me some fish."
Check out Magomed Ankalaev's comments below:
Reports suggest Pereira and the UFC had a dispute over the timing of the rematch. While Ankalaev and the UFC want the fight to happen soon, Pereira is reportedly not ready yet.