"I'm not fighting Conor he sucks" - Frustrated Nate Diaz slams the UFC for "slow rolling" him, Gilbert Burns steps up

In a recent post on social media, Nate Diaz mounted yet another attack on the UFC. He went off on the promotion for delaying his return to the octagon. Although Diaz took aim at the UFC, his arch-nemesis Conor McGregor got caught in the crossfire.

The Stockton native sent the promotion a strong message, enquiring about the delay in setting up a fight. Diaz admitted that he was open to locking horns with anyone on the roster.

However, he ruled out a fight against 'The Notorious'. Diaz asserted that McGregor is hardly good enough to compete against him at this point in their respective careers.

"I been trying to fight everybody and no go what’s the hold up ufc? I’m not fighting Conor he sucks. I’ll fight some one quit slow rolling me please. Thanks"

Nate Diaz and Conor McGregor have previously locked horns on two occasions, with both fighters already holding one win over the other. Their first in-ring scrap took place way back in March 2016 at UFC 196, where Diaz submitted McGregor in the second round of their headlining clash.

In the aftermath of their UFC 196 clash, Diaz jumped right into a rematch against the Dubliner, which took place at UFC 202 back in August 2016. He came up short against the Irishman this time around as McGregor came away with a majority decision victory.

Gilbert Burns and Belal Muhammad react to Nate Diaz's call for a fight

In response to Nate Diaz's recent tweet, Gilbert Burns and Belal Muhammad took to Twitter to offer their take on his desire to compete inside the octagon as soon as possible.

Gilbert Burns, who is currently coming off a hard-fought decision loss at the hands of Khamzat Chimaev at UFC 273, offered to go toe-to-toe against Diaz in the last fight of his current contract.

Belal Muhammad, on the other hand, hailed Diaz for choosing to look past Conor McGregor. He further offered Diaz the opportunity to lock horns with him inside the octagon.

Diaz has lost three of his last four fights. In his most recent outing, he was defeated by Leon Edwards via unanimous decision. It remains to be seen who he fights next, and whether he re-signs with the promotion or not.

