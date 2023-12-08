“Full circle” - Luke Lessei on the surreal realization of facing ‘idol’ Jo Nattawut in ONE debut

The highly anticipated ONE Championship debut of Luke Lessei at ONE Fight Night 17 on December 8 will not only give him the opportunity to showcase his talent on the global stage, but it is going to be a surreal experience for him.

Lessei is scheduled to meet Jo Nattawut inside the legendary Lumpinee Boxing Stadium in the co-main event of the all-Muay Thai card, and coincidentally, Nattawut is one of his idols growing up.

Ahead of his first fight under the world’s largest martial arts organization, he revealed about the matter via a recent post shared by ONE Championship by stating:

“Your idols become your rivals. As a high school kid, I was watching Jo Nattawut. Now, come full circle, he’s my first fight in ONE.”

The 27-year-old American proved that an athlete can eventually compete against their idols as long as they keep on working hard and continue mastering their craft.

Luke Lessei looking for a spectacular knockout against Jo Nattawut in ONE debut

Despite having an admiration for his Thai idol, Lessei is still focused on securing a knockout victory against the veteran star and leaving a lasting impression on fans all around the world.

Because of his exciting and unique fighting style, fans are already thrilled to see him in action. They are expecting big things, but the American Muay Thai rising star is locked in.

ONE Fight Night 17: Kryklia vs. Roberts on Prime Video will air live from the historic Lumpinee Boxing Stadium. The entire card is available for free to all Prime Video subscribers in North America.