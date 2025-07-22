Full fight replay: Relive the three-round madness between Yuki Yoza and Thai legend Petchtanong

The former K-1 champion, Yuki Yoza, delivered a career-defining performance against Thai legend, Petchtanong Petchfergus, at ONE Friday Fights 116. While doing so, he secured the biggest victory of his promotional journey in thrilling fashion.The 27-year-old Team Vasileus warrior proved he belongs among the bantamweight kickboxing elite with a hard-fought, unanimous decision triumph over the third-ranked contender and former titleholder inside Bangkok's iconic Lumpinee Stadium last Friday, July 18.ONE Championship uploaded the complete three-round war to its official YouTube channel, allowing fight fans to witness every moment of the tactical chess match that unfolded between the two striking maestros.Watch the full fight replay between Yuki Yoza and Petchtanong below:From the opening bell, both fighters engaged in a relentless exchange of strikes, with Yuki Yoza's aggressive karateka style clashing beautifully against Petchtanong's polished southpaw technique.The Japanese striker's defining moment came early in the contest when he connected with a devastating hand that sent the Thai veteran crashing to the canvas for the bout's only knockdown.Despite Petchtanong's veteran savvy and technical brilliance keeping the remainder of the fight competitive, Yoza's prior statement proved to be the difference-maker on the scorecards.As game as the Thai was to upset the in-form Japanese sensation, Yoza's composure and counters haunted him in the latter half of their nine-minute war.Jonathan Haggerty open to Yuki Yoza world title warHis victory, his second successive triumph under the ONE spotlight, has positioned him as the leading contender for Jonathan Haggerty's bantamweight kickboxing world title.'The General' himself has already approved the idea on his Instagram account.Part of his lengthy message read:&quot;Congratulations on your performance @yozayuki_1 — that was world-class. You showed composure, timing, and real skill under pressure. I’ve seen what you bring to the ring, and I respect it. You said you want to dance with me — and I agree. You’ve earned your shot. I look forward to the challenge.&quot; View this post on Instagram Instagram PostThe complete event replay for ONE Friday Fights 116 is now available on ONE Championship's official YouTube channel, the ONE Super App, and watch.onefc.com.