Full main fight card revealed for UFC 252 featuring Daniel Cormier, Sean O'Malley, and other big names

Get your popcorn ready fight fans because UFC 252 promises to be another exciting event.

UFC 252 will feature Stipe Miocic, Daniel Cormier, Sean O'Malley and other notable names.

DC and Stipe Miocic will headline UFC 252

During tonight's UFC 251 pay-per-view, the full main card for UFC 252 was revealed, and fight fans should definitely look forward to yet another exciting pay-per-view next month.

The UFC 252 PPV, as we know, will be headlined by Stipe Miocic and Daniel Cormier for the UFC Heavyweight Championship, in what will be the pair's historic trilogy fight, but the rest of the fight card isn't too bad itself.

As noted, the UFC 252 main card will feature another exciting Heavyweight bout between Jairzinho Rozenstruik and former Heavyweight Champion, Junior dos Santos. Here is the full fight card for UFC 252, featuring Sean O'Malley, Frankie Edgar, and other notable names:

Stipe Miocic (c) vs Daniel Cormier- UFC Heavyweight Championship Jairzinho Rozenstruik vs Junior dos Santos Magomed Ankalaev vs Ion Cutelaba Pedro Munhoz vs Frankie Edgar Sean O'Malley vs Marlon Vera

UFC 252 could very well mark Daniel Cormier's final fight. The UFC legend has indicated the fact that he will be retiring from combat sports once this fight is done with, regardless of the outcome of the bout.

Speaking of the rest of the main card, one half of the co-main event, Jairzinho Rozenstruik, will be marking his return to the octagon for the first time since his UFC 249 loss to Francis Ngannou.

Whereas, Bantamweight sensation Sean O'Malley will be making a rather quick return to the octagon against Marlon Vera after having beaten Eddie Wineland at the UFC 250 pay-per-view.

When is UFC 252?

UFC 252 will take place on August 16 and will be headlined by Stipe Miocic and Daniel Cormier for the UFC Heavyweight Championship in the historic trilogy fight.

The two men are currently at 1-1 with Miocic winning the last fight at UFC 241 to regain the UFC Heavyweight Title, however, fans should definitely not count DC out of this one.