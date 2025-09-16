"Full time job for both soon," "What is this? The Ultimate Friends Championship" - Fans react to Justin Gaethje and Michael Chandler's golf linkup

Justin Gaethje and Michael Chandler, once rivals in one of the most memorable fights of recent years, linked up away from the octagon to catch up on some golf action. Fans quickly reacted to a selfie picture that went viral, with reactions ranging from playful jabs to calls for a scorecard.Check out the X post below:Several fans took to X to react to the picture, with one fan writing:&quot;Full-time job for both soon?&quot;Meanwhile, other fans wrote:&quot;What is this? The Ultimate Friends Championship.&quot;&quot;Need to see the scorecard.&quot;&quot;Imagine two people are ahead of you moving super slow, and you yell at them to pick it up, and it’s those two.&quot;&quot;I applaud them both for their years of contributions to MMA.&quot;Check out some of the fan reactions below:Fans react to the image of Justin Gaethje and Michael Chandler at a golf course. [Screenshots courtesy: @Home_of_Fight on X]Their friendship today contrasts with their brutal meeting at Madison Square Garden in November 2021. That fight proved to be a thrilling three-round war that saw both men rocked. Gaethje eventually won the fight by unanimous decision.Since then, their careers have taken different paths. Gaethje has kept his name near the top of the division with wins over Rafael Fiziev and Dustin Poirier. He now has his eyes on another title shot with reigning champion Ilia Topuria on his radar.Chandler, meanwhile, has lost five fights in his last six outings. He's seemingly waiting on the long-discussed fight with Conor McGregor after succumbing to a TKO loss to Paddy Pimblett at UFC 314.Michael Chandler pushes Justin Gaethje as the next challenger to fight Ilia TopuriaMichael Chandler has weighed in on the UFC lightweight title picture and believes Justin Gaethje deserves the first shot at freshly crowned UFC 155-pound champion Ilia Topuria.Topuria won the vacant belt at UFC 317 with a knockout win against Charles Oliveira. Potential fights against Arman Tsarukyan and Paddy Pimblett have also been discussed, but Chandler feels Gaethje’s experience and record at the top of the division make him the rightful option.Speaking in a past appearance on The Ariel Helwani Show, he said:“The Hunter Campbell hat is way different than my hat. My hat is man, give that fight to Gaethje. I wanna see Gaethje go out there and fight for a title... You got the rivalry with Paddy [Pimblett] and you’ve got Gaethje, whose just been a mainstay in the organization and in the top of the division. I would give to Gaethje. If not Gaethje, heck, Paddy.”