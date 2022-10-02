Full UFC 280 card unveiled, Belal Muhammad vs. Sean Brady to feature in stacked prelims 

UFC 280's stacked card now has another potential barnburner on the card, with Belal Muhammad taking on Sean Brady in the prelims.

UFC 280 is touted to be the best pay-per-view of the year with arguably the most anticipated championship fight headlining the card. Former lightweight champion Charles Oliveira will go up against the surging Islam Makhachev and his 10-fight win streak. The main card will feature another title fight between bantamweight champion Aljamain Sterling and the returning former champ T.J. Dillashaw.

Furthermore, Sean O'Malley and former bantamweight champion Petr Yan will lock horns while Beneil Dariush and Mateusz Gamrot take on each other in a firecracker of a match. Katlyn Chookagian will face Manon Fiorot in a women's flyweight bout to fill out the main card.

Belal Muhammad and Sean Brady will close out the preliminary card as a precursor to the star-heavy main card. The two welterweight contenders will aim for a result that will help them rise in the division rankings from No.5 and No.8, respectively.

Volkan Oezdemir and Nikita Krylov will also compete in the prelims in a pivotal match between potential light heavyweight contenders.

Team Khabib will be well represented in familiar territory in Abu Dhabi as Zubaira Tukhogov takes on Lucas Almeida in a featherweight bout. Abubakar Nurmagomedov will also fight Gadzhi Omargadzhiev in the welterweight division.

Belal Muhammad reveals Khabib Nurmagomedov will corner him at UFC 280

Khabib Nurmagomedov will have no shortage of duties at UFC 280 as the former lightweight champion will be swamped with mentoring his teammates. Islam Makhachev in his first title shot, and fellow teammates Zubaira Tukhugov and Abubakar Nurmagomedov will all feature on the night.

Belal Muhammad recently added his own name to the list, as he revealed that Nurmagomedov will corner him in his fight against Sean Brady. He spoke to Jason Anik and Cody Merrow on Remember The Show and revealed:

"We're gonna have the GOAT, Khabib also as the third corner with us in this one. So yeah, honestly, it's gonna be amazing. It's gonna be cool."

'Remember the Name' will look to build on his three-fight win streak and make a strong case for contention in the welterweight division. To aid his preparations, he has been training with Khabib Nurmagomedov and his entire team consistently.

