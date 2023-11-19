Full UFC Austin card announced during live broadcast - Beneil Dariush and Arman Tsarukyan to headline a stacked line-up

The full UFC Austin fight card was announced during the ongoing UFC Vegas 82 broadcast. Also known as UFC on ESPN 52, the event will take place at the Moody Center in Austin, Texas. It will mark the premier MMA promotion’s fifth visit to Austin.

The event will be headlined by the highly skilled lightweight contenders Beneil Dariush and Arman Tsarukyan. Currently ranked No. 4 in the lightweight division, Beneil Dariush is coming off a first-round TKO loss to former champion Charles Oliveira. However, he was riding a massive eight-fight winning streak with recent triumphs over top contenders like Tony Ferguson and Mateusz Gamrot.

His opponent is the young and dynamic rising contender Arman Tsarukyan. The 27-year-old shot to fame when he gave current UFC lightweight champion Islam Makhachev everything he could handle in his short-notice promotional debut back in 2019. The Armenian-Russian fighter currently occupies eighth spot in the official rankings. He is coming off back-to-back wins over Damir Ismagulov and Joaquim Silva in recent outings.

The contest marks a clash of an established top contender and a rising force looking to push the previous generation fighters down in rankings.

Other fights on the UFC Austin card

The Dec. 2 Fight Night card will be co-headlined by a promising clash of lightweight veterans Dan Hooker and Bobby Green. Both men have been doing well in their careers off late with solid wins over respectable opposition.

Former flyweight king Deiveson Figueiredo will make his bantamweight debut against the New England Cartel standout Rob Font at the event.

Wrestling powerhouse Sean Brady will grace the octagon for the first time since suffering the first professional MMA loss of his career against Belal Muhammad in October 2022. He will take on former interim middleweight title challenger Kelvin Gastelum on the main card. The fight will mark Gastelum’s first welterweight appearance since defeating Johnny Hendricks in 2016.

The event will feature several exciting matchups. Here is the full main card as revealed during the ongoing event broadcast:

Expand Tweet