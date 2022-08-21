"Fully leaned into his own death" - Conor McGregor, Khamzat Chimaev and other UFC fighters react to Leon Edwards dethroning Kamaru Usman with brutal KO

UFC 278 ended on a shocking note as Leon Edwards pulled off an incredible last-minute victory against Kamaru Usman at UFC 278.

Edwards performed well in the first round and scored a takedown on Usman. However, 'The Nigerian Nightmare' bounced back and used his grappling skills to overwhlem 'Rocky' from the second round onwards.

When it looked like Usman was going to cruise to a decision win, Edwards landed a brutal head kick with less than a minute left in the fight and knocked the welterweight champion out cold.

This is the first time Usman has ever been knocked out in an MMA fight.

The last-minute victory by the 30-year-old sent the internet into a frenzy. Several MMA personalities took to Twitter to share their thoughts on the surprise ending of the main event.

Irish superstar Conor McGregor put out multiple tweets, commenting on the way things unfolded in the main event. 'The Notorious' congratulated Edwards on his victory and also poked fun at Usman for the loss.

Conor McGregor @TheNotoriousMMA An amazing scene to witness! Huge congrats Leon! A real good, solid and dedicated mixed martial artist! The uk’s second only ufc champion! Incredible! Congrats mate! @ParadigmSports An amazing scene to witness! Huge congrats Leon! A real good, solid and dedicated mixed martial artist! The uk’s second only ufc champion! Incredible! Congrats mate! @ParadigmSports

'The Notorious' also commented on Edwards' finishing move and said that 'The Nigerian Nightmare' brought the loss upon himself by leaning into the kick.

"Not even a relatively high kick. Fully leaned into his own death. One leaned his way to victory. Another leaned his way to death. Crazy sport, I love!"

Conor McGregor @TheNotoriousMMA Not even a relatively high kick. Fully leaned into his own death. One leaned his way to victory. Another leaned his way to death. Crazy sport, I love! Not even a relatively high kick. Fully leaned into his own death. One leaned his way to victory. Another leaned his way to death. Crazy sport, I love! https://t.co/oygJvBcoeH

Heavyweight champion Francis Ngannou said that although he was saddened by his friend Usman losing, it was impossible for him not to cheer for 'Rocky' who had gone through a lot to become the UFC champion.

Francis Ngannou @francis_ngannou As sad as I am, I can’t not be happy for Leon Edwards from where he came from to make it here and what he been through. Congratulations @Leon_edwardsmma !!! As sad as I am, I can’t not be happy for Leon Edwards from where he came from to make it here and what he been through. Congratulations @Leon_edwardsmma !!!

Darren Stewart said that Edwards' post-fight interview evoked strong emotions out of him.

A few more reactions to Leon Edwards' victory over Kamaru Usman at UFC 278 can be seen below:

Funky @Benaskren freaking madness freaking madness 😳😳😳😳 freaking madness

Arnold billy allen @Arnoldbfa LEON SHOCKED THE WORLD!! CMON!!! LEON SHOCKED THE WORLD!! CMON!!!

C H🖕🏽T O🇪🇨V E R A @chitoveraUFC Beautiful kick . Congratulations to the new champ Beautiful kick . Congratulations to the new champ

Stephen “Wonderboy” Thompson @WonderboyMMA #UFC278 Man what a night of fights! I appreciate y’all hangin out. Love y’all! Man what a night of fights! I appreciate y’all hangin out. Love y’all! ✌️ #UFC278

Joe Joe Giannetti 💀 @Giannettimma #UFC278 Don't let that head kick over shadow the fact Edwards is also the first person to officially take Kamaru Usman down in the ufc Don't let that head kick over shadow the fact Edwards is also the first person to officially take Kamaru Usman down in the ufc👀 #UFC278

Leon Edwards is now only the second British UFC champion

With his spectacular victory at UFC 278, Leon Edwards became the second fighter from England to be crowned a UFC champion. Before August 20, Michael Bisping was the only champion in UFC history to hail from England.

'Rocky's road to the UFC title was a long one which involved several fight cancelations. After 14 fights in the UFC, Edwards finally earned a title shot against Usman at UFC 278.

The fight was a rematch as the two previously fought in 2015. Edwards came up short in their first encounter but redeemed himself on August 20 when the stakes were much higher.

Considering that Usman had five successful title defenses to his name before this fight, a trilogy fight between the two would seem like the next logical step for the promotion.

