Fury Pro 3 releases full card; features UFC fighters Kevin Holland, Neil Magny and Sean Brady

Fury Professional Grappling has released the full card for Fury Pro 3, their last event of the year.

The card will take place on December 30. It will be headlined by a grappling contest between former UFC strawweight champion Carla Esparza and Brazilian jiu-jitsu expert Danielle Kelly.

Prior to this event, Kelly got the better of UFC fighters like Cynthia Calvillo and Roxanne Modafferi in grappling contests.

The card for Fury Pro 3 has the names of several UFC fighters on it. Veteran Donald Cerrone will take on Joe Solecki, while undefeated UFC welterweight Sean Brady is scheduled to go toe-to-toe against Craig Jones.

Other UFC fighters that will feature on the card include Clay Guida, Billy Quarantillo, Kevin Holland, Neil Magny, Renato Moicano and Chase Hooper.

The full card for Fury Pro 3 can be seen below:

Main Card:

Danielle Kelly vs. Carla Esparza - Main event

Sean Brady vs. Craig Jones

Clay Guida vs. Billy Quarantillo

Chase Hooper vs. Renato Moicano

Nicky Rod vs. Steve Mowry

Kevin Holland vs. Kody Hamrah

Neil Magny vs. Joaquim Silva

Philip Rowe vs. Jonathan Piersma

Prelims:

Alex Caceres vs. Eddy Torres

Phil Hawes vs. Andre Petroski

Gillian Robertson vs. Chrissy Briggs

Early Prelims:

Matt Pontano vs. Eiad Kassis

Ryot Quinn vs. Brayden Cain

Carla Eparza replaces Rose Namajunas in the main event of Fury Pro 3

The main event of Fury Pro 3 was originally supposed to be a grappling match between Danielle Kelly and UFC strawweight queen Rose Namajunas.

Due to COVID-19 protocols, 'Thug Rose' had to withdraw from the event. Carla Esparza has stepped in as her replacement.

Interestingly, Esparza and Namajunas are expected to meet in the octagon soon for the UFC strawweight title. UFC president Dana White recently confirmed that Esparza will get a shot at the title in 2022.

The history between 'Cookie Monster' and Namajunas goes back all the way to 2014. In December that year, the pair competed for the inaugural UFC women's strawweight championship. Esparza got the better of 'Thug Rose', submitting her in the third-round to win the championship.

Edited by Harvey Leonard