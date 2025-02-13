  • home icon
  "Future black belt and UFC champ" - Fans react to wholesome moment of Charles Oliveira roaming around with his baby

"Future black belt and UFC champ" - Fans react to wholesome moment of Charles Oliveira roaming around with his baby

By Ricardo Viagem
Modified Feb 13, 2025 21:08 GMT
charles
Charles Oliveira melts hearts on X/Twitter with a clip of his son [Image Courtesy: @CharlesDoBronxs via X/Twitter]

Charles Oliveira has touched the hearts of fans on X with a recent clip of him and his infant son. 'Do Bronx' is one of the most beloved fighters on the UFC roster for various reasons, including his exciting fighting style and inspirational rise to the top of the sport.

Naturally, fans flocked to Oliveira's tweet, which included a clip of him with his son in a baby carrier strapped to his chest. The father and son duo embarked on a neighborhood stroll, which drew praise from fans who formed a thread under the tweet.

Check out Charles Oliveira with his son:

The ex-UFC lightweight champion's tweet led to an outpouring of kindness from his fans, with the entire thread taking on a wholesome tone. As Oliveira's tweet also included good morning messages in various languages, he earned the same courtesy from his fans, who wished him a good morning as well.

"Good morning, Charles!"

Others referenced his high-level grappling and penchant for submissions.

"The dangerous Anaconda from South America (Atlantis)"

This was also done by another fan, who focused on Oliveira's son instead.

"Future black belt and UFC champ"

Some, though, asked about Oliveira potentially competing for the lightweight title.

"Charles when are you getting your title fight champ?"

A collage of fan reactions can be seen below:

Fan reactions to Oliveira and his son
Fan reactions to Oliveira and his son

Not long ago, Oliveira was scheduled to fight for the lightweight title after TKO'ing perennial contender Beneil Dariush at UFC 289. Unfortunately, the rematch with Islam Makhachev fell through after 'do Bronx' suffered a cut during training.

Charles Oliveira is coming off a win at UFC 309

After losing his title shot against Islam Makhachev, Charles Oliveira had to reclaim his spot as the next title challenger. To do so, he faced Arman Tsarukyan at UFC 300. Unfortunately, the fight didn't go his way. Fortunately, his next bout at UFC 309 went significantly better for him.

Check out Charles Oliveira getting his hand raised against Michael Chandler:

In the co-main event, 'do Bronx' took on Michael Chandler in a rematch of their UFC 262 encounter, which Oliveira won via TKO to capture the vacant lightweight title. In their rematch, Oliveira dominated Chandler for much of the bout, outwrestling him and surviving a shaky moment in round five.

Edited by Gerard Crispin
