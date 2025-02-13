"Future black belt and UFC champ" - Fans react to wholesome moment of Charles Oliveira roaming around with his baby

Charles Oliveira has touched the hearts of fans on X with a recent clip of him and his infant son. 'Do Bronx' is one of the most beloved fighters on the UFC roster for various reasons, including his exciting fighting style and inspirational rise to the top of the sport.

Naturally, fans flocked to Oliveira's tweet, which included a clip of him with his son in a baby carrier strapped to his chest. The father and son duo embarked on a neighborhood stroll, which drew praise from fans who formed a thread under the tweet.

Check out Charles Oliveira with his son:

Expand Tweet

Trending

Get the latest updates on One Championship Rankings at Sportskeeda and more

The ex-UFC lightweight champion's tweet led to an outpouring of kindness from his fans, with the entire thread taking on a wholesome tone. As Oliveira's tweet also included good morning messages in various languages, he earned the same courtesy from his fans, who wished him a good morning as well.

"Good morning, Charles!"

Others referenced his high-level grappling and penchant for submissions.

"The dangerous Anaconda from South America (Atlantis)"

This was also done by another fan, who focused on Oliveira's son instead.

"Future black belt and UFC champ"

Some, though, asked about Oliveira potentially competing for the lightweight title.

"Charles when are you getting your title fight champ?"

A collage of fan reactions can be seen below:

Fan reactions to Oliveira and his son

Not long ago, Oliveira was scheduled to fight for the lightweight title after TKO'ing perennial contender Beneil Dariush at UFC 289. Unfortunately, the rematch with Islam Makhachev fell through after 'do Bronx' suffered a cut during training.

Charles Oliveira is coming off a win at UFC 309

After losing his title shot against Islam Makhachev, Charles Oliveira had to reclaim his spot as the next title challenger. To do so, he faced Arman Tsarukyan at UFC 300. Unfortunately, the fight didn't go his way. Fortunately, his next bout at UFC 309 went significantly better for him.

Check out Charles Oliveira getting his hand raised against Michael Chandler:

Expand Tweet

In the co-main event, 'do Bronx' took on Michael Chandler in a rematch of their UFC 262 encounter, which Oliveira won via TKO to capture the vacant lightweight title. In their rematch, Oliveira dominated Chandler for much of the bout, outwrestling him and surviving a shaky moment in round five.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

Follow One Championship News, Schedule & Results at Sportskeeda.