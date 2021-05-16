UFC 262 highlights: Watch Charles Oliveira vs. Michael Chandler and all the other fight finishes from the event

The UFC 262 fight card was loaded with action-packed bouts that had the crowd roaring at the Toyota Center in Houston, Texas. Although the main card didn't provide too many finishes, the prelims and early prelims were chock-full of stoppages.

But before delving into the prelims and early prelims, let's have a look at the two spectacular finishes on the UFC 262 main card:

UFC 262 main card finishes:

#1 Charles Oliveira vs. Michael Chandler

In the main event, BJJ specialist Charles Oliveira displayed his finessed striking against the very explosive Michael Chandler. 'Do Bronx' endured many fight-ending shots by Chandler in the first round and a deep guillotine attempt too. Courtesy of mental fortitude, Oliveira bounced back in the second round to finish the fight on the feet.

The Sao Paulo native clipped 'Iron' Mike with a left hook that sent the All-American wobbling back on his feet towards the fence. Oliveira then followed with an onslaught of strikes before referee Dan Miragliotta stepped in to stop the fight. The UFC 262 main event saw Oliveira claim his throne as the new king of the lightweights.

Check out Charles Oliveira's brilliant TKO finish of Michael Chandler below:

Result: Charles Oliveira def. Michael Chandler via second-round TKO (0:19)

#2 Edson Barboza vs. Shane Burgos

Former lightweight Edson Barboza added another highlight-reel performance to his resume tonight. The BJJ brown belt faced surging featherweight Shane Burgos in the main card opener for UFC 262. The fight, as anticipated, was filled with jaw-dropping moments, with both fighters putting on a striking clinic for fans in attendance.

After a pretty even back-and-forth in the first two rounds, Edson Barboza threw a left and right combination, which landed clean on Shane Burgos. Although Burgos tried to maintain a poker face for a few seconds, 'Hurricane' was severely hurt by the shot, which was evident when the Bronx native went crashing to the fence.

The fight was immediately stopped, and Barboza extended his featherweight win-streak to two.

Check out Edson Barboza's impressive finish below:

OH MY GOODNESS EDSON BARBOZA!!!! One of the craziest knockouts I have ever seen! #UFC262 pic.twitter.com/H2TgBmcmfb — Italo Santana (@ItaloSantana_1) May 16, 2021

Result: Edson Barboza def. Shane Burgos vis third-round TKO (1:16)

UFC 262 Preliminary Card finishes:

#1 Christos Giagos vs. Sean Soriano

Lightweights Christos Giagos and Sean Soriano swung heavy punches at each other to kick things off at UFC 262. Soriano, who was last seen in the UFC Octagon in 2015, was initially finding success on the feet against Giagos.

In round two, Christos caught Soriano in a D'Arce choke. Although Soriano did not tap, the fight had to be stopped when the Florida native did not respond to the referee's call.

Check out the submission video below:

Result: Christos Giagos def. Sean Soriano via second-round submission (D’Arce choke) (3:59)

#2 Priscila Cachoeira vs. Gina Mazany

The referee's intervention turned the tide for Priscila Cachoeira in the early prelims of UFC 262. Gina Mazany initially imposed her will with takedowns before the referee stepped in to stand the women up. Cachoeira capitalized on the opportunity and landed heavy strikes on a gassed-out Mazany.

Check out the TKO victory below:

Result: Priscila Cachoeira def. Gina Mazany via second-round TKO (4:51)

#3 Jordan Wright vs. Jamie Pickett

Surging middleweight Jordan Wright landed heavy elbows in the first round to stop Jamie Pickett's takedown attempts. After getting hurt by Wright's brutal knees, Pickett had no resistance to offer against Wright's ground and pound.

Check out the TKO below:

Jordan Wright vence a Jamie Pickett vía TKO (puños) en el primer round.#UFC262 pic.twitter.com/kReMquq4fA — Golpe X Golpe (@GolpeXGolpeok) May 16, 2021

Result: Jordan Wright def. Jamie Pickett via first-round TKO (1:04)

#4 Andre Muniz vs Ronaldo Souza

In the final fight of the UFC 262 prelims, 31-year-old Andre Muniz beat veteran Jacare Souza at his own game by catching the BJJ ace in an armbar submission. This was unprecedented, as Ronaldo Souza has never been finished in his UFC career via submission. Souza's arm reportedly snapped due to the perfect armbar.

Check out the video below:

Andre Muniz vencea Jacare Souza vía sumisión (Armbar) en el primer round. pic.twitter.com/3mZTl8FGpa — Golpe X Golpe (@GolpeXGolpeok) May 16, 2021

Result: Andre Muniz def. Ronaldo Souza via first-round submission (armbar) (3:59)

Safe to say, UFC 262 was an absolute treat for fight fans. The next scheduled PPV is UFC 263 on June 12, 2021.