“Future champ let’s go!” - Roberto Soldic teases return to action in 2024

The first two fights of Roberto Soldic in ONE Championship ended in two unfortunate results, as he received a no-contest conclusion with Murad Ramazanov in his promotional debut in December 2022 at ONE in Prime Video 5 and a second-round knockout loss to Zebaztian Kadestam in May 2023 at ONE Fight Night 10.

But he remains optimistic for his future in the promotion and looks ahead to 2024, when he is expected to be back in action and hunt his first victory in the world’s largest martial arts organization.

On November 22, 2023, ‘Robocop’ posted a video of his behind-the-scenes shoot during his fight with Kadestam and hinted at his readiness to finally be in the winner’s circle for the next calendar year.

He captioned the post with:

The Croatian MMA star can find other welterweight contenders like Ilja Stojanov, Hiroyuki Tetsuka, Furqan Cheema, and Agilan Thani.

Fans are rooting for a successful 2024 for Roberto Soldic

Soldic is not only backed by himself to pick up the slack in 2024 because fans also showed their support for him through the comment section of his recent Instagram post, as users @andrija_stankovic, @idrizredzovic, @platinumsurfer, @combat_nuts, @agarita09, and @espressofredo9 commented:

“The killer”

“Future champ🙌let’s go!”

“Please fight Sage Northcutt 👍🙂”

“🔥🔥🔥 Let’s go @soldicmma”

“2024 Ready Let’s goo 🥰🥰”

“Let’s Gooooooooo Jungeeeeeeee Let’s Gooooooo 🔥🔥🔥”

Screenshot of fan's comments

Soldic was a former two-division KSW champion and formerly reigned in the promotion’s welterweight and middleweight divisions before he joined ONE Championship in August 2022.

He still holds a spectacular professional MMA record of 20 wins, four losses, and one no-contest, with a 90% finish rate.