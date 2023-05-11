Roberto Soldic vows to get back up after loss to Zebaztian Kadestam

Roberto Soldic broke his silence after suffering a shocking defeat against Zebaztian Kadestam at ONE Fight Night 10: Johnson vs. Moraes III on Prime Video.

The Croatian superstar is still feeling the pangs of defeat but seems to be taking the loss well. He resurfaced on his personal Instagram to say as much with the following message to his fans:

“I have same goal..God bless🦾.”

Check out the Instagram post below:

He received numerous messages of support from his countrymen but more importantly from the CEO and Chairman of ONE Championship, Chatri Sityodtong, who said:

“You will be back better, stronger, and faster! we win or we learn!”

Roberto Soldic was one of the biggest free agent signings last year and although he’s off to a rocky start, there’s no denying his potential to do great things for the sport. After all, he began the first round against Kadestam with some success.

They traded shots early but it was evident Soldic packed on the power as his punches drew first blood in the opening round. The former ONE welterweight world champion was beside himself as he tried to counter Soldic’s best weapons but held off until the bell.

Going into the second round, Kadestam looked like a different fighter. He made the adjustments and ramped up the pace to make the fight into an all-out brawl.

Soldic overcompensated throwing one of his left hooks and left himself open to Kadestam’s bludgeoning elbow followed by a big right hook to drop the Croatian star onto the canvas.

Soldic scrambled to get himself back to his feet, but Kadestam was there to finish the job with an endless supply of strikes to end the bout 45 seconds into round 2.

Due to his well-rounded skill set, no one believed Roberto Soldic would go down the way he did at last Friday’s event at ONE Fight Night 10. However, his journey doesn’t end here. Fans are looking forward to seeing him again fully recovered and ready to fulfill his dreams.

Watch the full replay between Roberto Soldic and Zebaztian Kadestam, as well as the entire ONE Fight Night 10 card, for free in North America via Amazon Prime Video.

Poll : 0 votes