Zebaztian Kadestam goes berserk in KO win over Roberto Soldic

Swedish powerhouse Zebaztian Kadestam produced arguably the best finish in ONE Championship’s recent United States show and it was little wonder that he was ecstatic following his victory.

‘The Bandit’ shocked and awed when he knocked out Croatian sensation Roberto Soldic in the second round of their featured welterweight clash at ONE Fight Night 10 on Prime Video on May 5 in Denver, Colorado.

Former ONE welterweight world champion Zebaztian Kadestam destroyed Roberto Soldic early in the second frame with a striking onslaught that belied the underdog label placed on him in the lead-up to the showdown.

Following a frenetic punch fest between the two fighters in the opening round, Zebaztian Kadestam started the second with guns blazing.

He first dropped ‘Robocop’ with a sharp elbow that sent Soldic down the canvas. Soldic was able to survive it but he would go down a second time when he was struck by an overhand right.

The Croatian fighter continued to soldier on but was met by a determined Kadestam who went for the finish after with a devastating combination and a solid knee that closed out the proceedings.

Immediately after the fight was waved off, Zebaztian Kadestam burst into a loud scream and put his tongue out while blood trickled down from his right eyebrow. The crowd at 1stBank Center in Denver cheered and celebrated with him for the spectacular finish he displayed.

ONE Championship posted a video clip of that triumphant moment for ‘The Bandit’ on Instagram.

It was the third straight KO finish for ‘The Bandit,’ which further solidified his push for a shot at the world title he once held.

For Soldic, the defeat was another speed bump to his ONE journey after signing with the promotion with much hype last year. In his debut back in December, he failed to continue past the opening round after being struck by an accidental knee in the groin by Russian opponent Murad Ramazanov. The fight was ruled a no contest.

ONE Fight Night 10 was ONE Championship’s first-ever live on-ground event in the United States. North American fans who want to watch the replay of it can do so for free over Amazon Prime Video.

