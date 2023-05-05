Zebaztian Kadestam wants highlight-reel finish over Roberto Soldic at ONE Fight Night 10

Zebaztian Kadestam plans to derail the hype surrounding Roberto Soldic, and he wants to do it in the most spectacular way possible.

The Swedish slugger looks to get his third straight win when he takes on Soldic at ONE Fight Night 10: Johnson vs. Moraes III on Prime Video this Friday at the sold-out 1stBank Center in Colorado.

In an interview with ONE Championship, Zebaztian Kadestam said he wants nothing but a knockout win over Soldic, and anything else wouldn't matter to him.

Zebaztian Kadestam added that there’s no way his match with Roberto Soldic will reach the judges’ scorecards.

“It’s got to be by KO. Anything else is not enough. I’m giving this fight zero percent chance of going the distance. Somebody has to sleep, and to be honest if it’s a good fight and it has to be me, I don't give a f***.”

Kadestam, though, isn’t just talking to build anticipation. ‘The Bandit’ is one of the most lethal strikers in ONE Championship with all six of his wins in the promotion coming by way of knockout.

His last two fights against Valmir Da Silva and Iuri Lapicus didn’t even make it to the second round.

Soldic, however, is also a menace on the feet.

‘Robocop’ is a prodigy of the legendary Mirko Cro Cop and the Croatian sensation already proved that he has the same knockout power as his mentor.

Roberto Soldic owns 20 wins in his professional career with 17 of those ending in his opponents losing their consciousness.

Catch these two welterweight headhunters this Friday as ONE Fight Night 10 streams live and for free to all Prime Video subscribers in North America.

