Zebaztian Kadestam expects Roberto Soldic to depend on grappling capabilities

Zebaztian Kadestam believes Roberto Soldic will try something unusual in their meeting at ONE Fight Night 10: Johnson vs. Moraes III on Prime Video.

In an interview with ONE Championship, the former ONE welterweight world champion said that Soldic could turn to his grappling the moment he senses trouble.

Soldic and Kadestam are two vicious strikers who will stop at nothing to get that knockout win, but the Swedish star isn’t that convinced that their match this Friday will remain a striker’s fever dream.

Zebaztian Kadestam said:

“He’s really good, but I think, I hope not, but I think if he’s smart, he’s going to try and wrestle a little bit. He’s strong, he’s got good cardio. I don't know, man. It’s going to be a really tough fight. He’s good overall. We got to see just a tiny bit against Ramazanov, but I could see his wrestling is good, his defense is good, he’s strong, so it’ll be a good fight.”

Both Kadestam and Roberto Soldic have a scary reputation that precedes them, and both have lived up to that notoriety with scary results.

Soldic tore through the European scene and won the KSW welterweight and middleweight titles during his run with the promotion. ‘Robocop’ is an overwhelming striker with 17 of his 20 professional wins coming by way of knockout.

Kadestam, meanwhile, is a former ONE welterweight world champion with six wins and six knockouts in ONE Championship. ‘The Bandit’ is also on a strong run of form with two straight first-round finishes against Iuri Lapicus and Valmir Da Silva.

Catch these two headhunters go at it in ONE Championship’s first on-site event in the United States at ONE Fight Night 10.

The card will go down at 1stBank Center in Colorado and will be broadcast live and free to all Prime Video subscribers in North America.

