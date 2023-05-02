Zebaztian Kadestam “has more tricks up his sleeve” against the aggressive Roberto Soldic

Swedish powerhouse Zebaztian Kadestam is unfazed by the aggressive style of fighting of next opponent Roberto Soldic, and touts that he has tricks up his sleeve to counter it.

‘The Bandit’ takes on ‘Robocop’ in a welterweight joust at ONE Fight Night 10: Johnson vs. Moraes III on Prime Video on May 5. The featured fight is part of ONE Championship’s first-ever live on-ground event in the United States.

The landmark event will take place at 1stBank Center in Colorado, and is available live and for free to North American fans with an active Prime Video subscription.

Zebaztian Kadestam, the former ONE welterweight world champion, is all set to mix it up against Croatian sensation Roberto Soldic and is confident of emerging on top.

In an interview with ONE Championship, the pride of Stockholm said that he is prepared for everything that his opponent will throw at him, while also dead set on springing up some surprises from his end.

The Pancrase Gym affiliate said:

“I believe I’m a little bit more slick, I think I’ve got more tricks up my sleeve. I believe I can fight side to side, I can fight moving backwards, I can fight moving forwards. I think he’s mostly a straight-forward guy and that’s going to suit me well.”

Zebaztian Kadestam is currently in the midst of a two-fight winning run, which he hopes to continue building on as he charts a path back towards the summit of the welterweight division he once ruled.

His last victory came in August 2022 over late Moldovan fighter Iuri Lapicus, who he defeated by knockout with a solid right-hand uppercut in the opening minute of the first round.

Looking to frustrate ‘The Bandit’ in his push is UFD Gym standout Soldic, who is out to have a far better showing in his sophomore outing in ONE Championship.

The former two-division KSW champion made his ONE debut in December last year. It turned out to be a dud as he was unable to continue after being struck with an accidental knee in the groin in the opening round. The fight was eventually ruled a no contest.

