Roberto Soldic ready to overcome anything Zebaztian Kadestam brings against him

Roberto Soldic is ready to put his mark on the world stage.

The Croatian sensation will take on Sweden's Zebaztian Kadestam in his United States Debut at ONE Fight Night 10: Johnson vs. Moraes III on Prime Video this Friday, May 5, at 1stBank Center in Colorado.

In an interview with the promotion, Soldic said he expects Kadestam to charge at him right from the opening bell. He added that the former ONE welterweight world champion would stop at nothing just to get him in a compromising spot in the match.

Roberto Soldic said:

“I know that he won’t give up. He will come to fight, for sure. But it’s nothing new for me, really. I have been in so many bad positions and good positions. I’m ready for anything. I have to beat this guy. He’s in my way. I’m in good shape. No injuries now. I feel great. Let’s do it.”

Soldic’s match at ONE Fight Night 10 will be his second match in ONE Championship, but his debut for the organization didn’t pan out the way he wanted it to be.

The former KSW welterweight and middleweight world champion matched up against Murad Ramazanov at ONE on Prime Video 5. The bout ended in a no contest after the Russian grappler accidentally struck Soldic in the groin.

Nevertheless, ‘Robocop’ has a virtual do-over with an opponent, who’ll willingly trade with him on the feet.

Soldic is a devastating striker with 17 of his 20 professional wins coming by way of knockout. Zebaztian Kadestam, meanwhile, has a hundred percent knockout rate in his six victories inside thecCircle. All things considered, these two European brawlers are expected to blow the roof off at 1stBank Center.

ONE Fight Night 10 is ONE Championship’s first on-site card in the United States and will be broadcast live and for free to all Prime Video subscribers in North America.

