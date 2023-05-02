ONE Fight Night 10 preview and predictions: Roberto Soldic vs. Zebaztian Kadestam

The stacked ONE Fight Night 10 card is merely days away, and one of the biggest fights at the event will feature two heavy-hitting welterweights.

Croatian MMA sensation Roberto Soldic will be in action against former ONE welterweight world champion Zebaztian Kadestam at ONE Championship’s first live event in the United States on May 5. The event will happen inside a packed arena at 1stBank Center in Colorado.

‘Robocop’ had a forgettable promotional debut after suffering from an accidental groin shot that prematurely ended his match. Meanwhile, Kadestam is riding back-to-back knockout wins and hopes his third one will propel him to a world title shot.

Ahead of their match, Sportskeeda MMA's ONE Championship squad offered their preview and predictions on the exciting pairing.

ONE Championship’s fifth Amazon card of 2023, ONE Fight 10, will air live and for free for existing Prime Video subscribers in North America.

Ben Imperial: Roberto Soldic via first-round TKO

Zebaztian Kadestam has been impressive in his ONE Championship run, with all six of his wins coming by knockout. He's always had exciting fights, which is why he'll be a perfect dance partner for Roberto Soldic if we want to see his striking.

Soldic prides himself in being a complete MMA fighter, but he clearly has a preference to knock opponents out as evidenced by his 85% knockout rate. We didn't see a whole lot from 'Robocop' in his debut match with Murad Ramazanov, partly because Ramazanov wanted to wrestle, but largely because an accidental groin strike ended their match abruptly.

However, his body of work outside ONE Championship has proven that Soldic is the real deal. Considering the fact that Kadestam will not shy away from standing up with Soldic, this match will probably end in the first round.

It can go either way, but I think Soldic is too motivated to get his first win, and not even Zebaztian Kadestam's heavy hands can get in his way.

Craig Pekios: Roberto Soldic via KO

Zebaztian Kadestam has made a career out of beating fighters he wasn’t supposed to beat. With a 100% finish rate in ONE, Kadestam has a puncher’s chance against virtually any fighter in the world, but Roberto Soldic is an entirely different monster.

Soldic has already knocked out fighters better than Kadestam in his career and I expect him to win inside the distance at ONE Fight Night 10. My prediction is Soldic via KO.

Vince Richards: Roberto Soldic via second-round TKO

Now this is a fight where the judges won’t be needed. Roberto Soldic and Zebaztian Kadestam are two of the most powerful strikers to have come from Europe this past few years.

Put them together inside the circle, and you’ve got yourself a barnburner of the highest quality.

These two won’t be interested in trying to bring the fight to ground, but they will try to send someone to the shadow realm by using their fists.

This fight isn’t going the distance, maybe the third, but I doubt it. Kadestam is the older of the two and has already proven of reaching the highest peaks when he became the ONE welterweight world champion early in his career.

Soldic, meanwhile, is a former welterweight and middleweight KSW champion and is hell-bent on proving that he has what it takes to dominate the global scene.

I think that youth will triumph in this matchup and Soldic will get his hand raised in Colorado.

