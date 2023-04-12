Roberto Soldic "never thought" low blow was going to happen to him

In his decade-long mixed martial arts fighting career, Croatian juggernaut Roberto Soldic hardly, if at all, experienced being struck with a low blow. That is why when it happened to him in his last fight, he was taken aback.

The unfortunate incident took place during 'Robocop's' debut outing in December at ONE on Prime Video 5 in Manila.

Roberto Soldic saw his maiden ONE fight come to an abrupt end when it was ruled a no-contest after he was accidentally kneed in the groin by Russian opponent Murad Ramazanov in the opening round. He was given time to recover but just could not continue.

In an interview with ONE Championship, the UFD Gym affiliate shared that what went down in his promotional debut was something relatively new to him and it was just disappointing:

“The groin strike was really tough on me, and I used a foam cup. I am really professional, but I used this foam cup for 10 years. I never thought that when I went to the Philippines, that was going to happen to me. I was ready for everything. But man, he just threw that knee, and I fell down.”

Roberto Soldic is now out to bounce back from his low blow-marred ONE debut when he returns to action on May 5 at ONE Fight Night 10 on Prime Video in the United States.

The former two-division KSW champion will take on veteran and former ONE welterweight world champion Zebaztian Kadestam in a featured welterweight clash, part of the promotion’s first-ever live on-ground event in the U.S., happening at the 1stBank Center in Colorado.

Against Kadestam, ‘Robocop’ intends to fully show why he was one of the most sought-after free agents in the game last year.

‘The Bandit’ from Sweden, however, will not be an easy opponent for Soldic as he is coming off two first-round knockout wins heading into the showdown. He has also made it known that he intends to pile up the wins to earn a shot at the title he previously held.

ONE Fight Night 10 will be aired live and for free to North American fans with an active Prime Video subscription.

