Roberto Soldic believes low blows can be avoided with effort

Croatian sensation Roberto Soldic knows low blows can happen anytime in mixed martial arts competitions. However, he believes it can be avoided if fighters put in the effort in training in not committing them.

‘Robocop’ knows what he is talking about as he fell victim to an inadvertent low blow that rendered his ONE Championship debut back in December a no contest.

UFD Gym fighter Roberto Soldic met Russian Murad Ramazanov at ONE on Prime Video 5 on Dec. 3 in Manila. It was his maiden ONE outing after signing with the promotion with much anticipation last year.

Unfortunately, it was a debut he did not envision as it came to an abrupt end after he was accidentally struck in the groin in the opening round and was unable to proceed after.

Roberto Soldic lamented the sorry ending as it prevented him from showcasing what the hype surrounding him was all about, built on a dominant showing in the European MMA scene over the past decade.

In an interview with ONE Championship, the former two-division KSW champion shared his thoughts on low blows and how they can be prevented. He said:

“It can happen because there's a lot of adrenaline. Maybe I can also kick somebody, but I don't know. You don't really see where he will kick. I don't know. I never do this. Never say never, but in training, I always keep my distance, so I don't hit them there because it's not good. You can get disqualified, points, everything.”

‘Robocop’ now looks to redeem himself from his no-contest debut when he returns to action on May 5 at ONE Fight Night 10 on Prime Video in Colorado, U.S.A. He will take on veteran and former ONE welterweight world champion Zebaztian Kadestam.

After hitting a rough patch, Zebaztian Kadestam has been impressive in his last two fights, winning by knockouts inside the opening minutes of the first round. It is something he will look to build on and employ in his showdown with Roberto Soldic.

ONE Fight Night 10 will be held at 1stBank Center in Colorado and will be aired live and for free to all North American fans with an active Prime Video subscription.

