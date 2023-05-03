Zebaztian Kadestam acclimates, goes hiking with Aung La N Sang in Colorado

At ONE Fight Night 10, former world champion Zebaztian Kadestam will look to defend his place in the division as the most ferocious knockout artist at welterweight.

Last year, a new challenger arrived in the division with dreams of competing for world championships. Croatia’s Roberto Soldic is a former double champion in KSW and is one of the only elite non-heavyweight fighters on the planet who can match Kadestam’s incredible knockout percentage.

After his debut ended in a disappointing no contest last December, this fight is Soldic’s opportunity to properly announce himself in ONE Championship. However, it’s also a great chance for Kadestam to steal that hype.

Their fight on May 5 will see both men break new ground in their careers as they compete in front of the US fans at the sold out 1stBank Center in Colorado. Apart from competing in front of US fans, another big change for this fight is the altitude that this fight will be at, with it taking place in Denver.

In preparation for this aspect, Zebaztian Kadestam made sure to get out to Colorado nice and early to acclimatize and recently posted a photo on Instagram showing a hike alongside some fellow ONE Championship competitors:

“Denver, Colorado 🇺🇸 Amazing place with great people 🏔️ @aunglansang thanks for taking us , never thought I would go hiking with @johnwayneparr absolute legend. We are ready for fightweek !”

Aung La N Sang replied in the comments, as did striking legend John Wayne Parr:

Aung La N Sang:

“🙏🧊🗻 what a spot! 🙌”

John Wayne Parr:

“Such a cool day getting to know everyone. See you at the fighter hotel 😉🇺🇸”

Kadestam will face Roberto Soldic at ONE Fight Night 10 on May 5. The entire event will air live and for free via Prime Video for North American viewers.

