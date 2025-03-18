"Future President of Mars with the Future President of Ireland" - Fans keep it 100% real while reacting to Conor McGregor and Elon Musk's Linkup

Conor McGregor has not entered the octagon in nearly four years, last appearing at UFC 264 in July 2021 when he suffered a broken leg in his loss to Dustin Poirier. Despite his extended inactivity from mixed martial arts, 'The Notorious' remains the biggest star in the sport.

That point was driven home once again on Monday as he visited the White House to meet with United States President Donald Trump in celebration of St. Patrick's Day. The former double champ also had the chance to meet with Tesla CEO Elon Musk. The White House's official X account shared a photo of the meeting, captioning the post:

"@ElonMusk 🍀 @TheNotoriousMMA"

Fans shared their reaction to McGregor and Musk's meeting. @FocusProb believes that both will be president in the future:

"The future President of Mars with the Future President of Ireland [Irish flag]"

@AndyGrooce aimed at 'The Notorious', saying:

"What is it about trumps oval office that it attracts nothing but sexual assaulters?"

@MatthewJshow labeled the former double champ and the Tesla CEO as champions:

"Two champs at the WH! Thanks Elon and Conor!"

@SterlingAceved3 claimed that a mockery is being made of the United States:

"I can’t believe that this is The White House’s Twitter account, these people are just making a mockery of the USA 😣"

Fan reactions

Conor McGregor targeted by the Taoiseach of Ireland following Donald Trump meeting

Conor McGregor appeared at the White House on St. Patrick's Day. 'The Notorious' discussed Ireland's immigration policy, leading Michael Martin to take to X to respond. The Taoiseach of Ireland posted:

"St. Patrick’s Day around the world is a day rooted in community, humanity, friendship and fellowship. Conor McGregor’s remarks are wrong, and do not reflect the spirit of St. Patrick’s Day, or the views of the people of Ireland."

Check out Micheal Martin's comments on Conor McGregor's meeting with Donald Trump below:

McGregor later fired back, claiming that he employs more people in the nation of Ireland. He added that Martin, and the government as a whole, have failed the Irish people leading Dublin to go from one of Europe's safest to most dangerous cities. 'The Notorious' had previously teased that he plans to run for political office in his home country, however, it is unclear if he will follow through with those plans.

