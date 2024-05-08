Gable Steveson at a crossroads: MMA or NFL? Manager teases "big news" after star athlete's release from WWE's developmental program

It appears as though Gable Steveson is at a career crossroads as he will have a choice to make in the coming months. His manager recently teased that his client could possibly transition into MMA or attempt a move to the NFL.

The former Olympic Gold medalist was recently released from WWE after a three-year tenure that began with his NIL deal. He had been training under the company's developmental program at their Performance Center and made appearances on the NXT brand.

During Wednesday's episode of The MMA Hour, Ariel Helwani read a statement he received from the 23-year-old's manager, Dave Martin, where he thanked fans for their support. He then shared what the manager had revealed regarding Steveson's future and named the NFL and MMA as potential suitors.

Helwani said:

"This is the comment...'Gable is ready to resume competing against the elite level competition and looks forward to sharing big news with you all very soon'...What I can tell you via Dave [Martin] that, 'Multiple NFL teams have reached out...And 'He's also been training at Kill Cliff FC with Henry Hooft and Robbie Lawler'. As Dave put it, 'There's no shortage of opportunities to compete'."

Check out Ariel Helwani reading Dave Martin's statement regarding Gable Steveson's future below:

Ariel Helwani believes Gable Steveson would do well in MMA

Gable Steveson will have an important decision to make as he chooses which sport to devote his time to following his WWE release.

During the aforementioned episode, Ariel Helwani shared his thoughts on the former Olympic Gold medalist possibly transitioning to MMA. He believes Steveson would do well, especially considering his athleticism and wrestling background. He said:

"We'll see how the story of [Steveson's] interest in mixed martial arts unfolds. I always thought that he would be best suited for MMA once done with the collegiate wrestling. And I always thought that he would be a bada** and a generational talent in MMA and then could consider [professional] wrestling, and I wouldn't be surprised if that happens."

Check out Gable Steveson training with Bellator welterweight champion Jason Jackson below:

