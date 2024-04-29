When does the NFL schedule typically come out? Everything we know about 2024 season

The NFL is one of the world's biggest sporting leagues, featuring 32 teams competing for the Super Bowl. The Kansas City Chiefs are back-to-back and reigning Super Bowl champions, and they'll be looking to achieve the three-peat in the upcoming season.

This article will examine the likely release date of the 2024 NFL schedule. We will also explore the 2024 International Games and Super Bowl odds.

When will the NFL release its schedule in 2024?

We don't know the exact release date for the 2024 NFL schedule, but we can make a calculated guess based on past releases.

According to releases from the past couple of years, NFL fans can expect to get the season's schedule by early May. Furthermore, the schedule typically drops on a Thursday, so we should look at the possibility of a Thursday — May 9 — as the NFL Schedule Release date for the upcoming season.

Here's a look at the part five schedule release dates:

2023 - May 11

2022 - May 12

2021 - May 12

2020 - May 7

2019 - April 17

NFL International Games scheduled for 2024

While we have yet to learn about this year's schedule, we can pencil down a date for the first International Game of the 2024 NFL season. That game will be between the Philadelphia Eagles and the Green Bay Packers in Sao Paulo, Brazil, on Sept. 6.

The other international games will see the Jacksonville Jaguars host a game at Wembley Stadium, which has become their de facto home away from home in England. The Chicago Bears and Minnesota Vikings are also slated to host games at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium.

Lastly, the Carolina Panthers will host a game at the Allianz Arena in Munich (the home of current UEFA Champions League semifinalists Bayern Munich).

Who are the Super Bowl favorites in the 2024/25 NFL season?

Here are the top 10 favorites to win the next Super Bowl. This list is courtesy of FanDuel Sportsbook:

San Francisco 49ers: +550 Kansas City Chiefs: +600 Baltimore Ravens: +950 Cincinnati Bengals: +1300 Detroit Lions: +1300 Buffalo Bills: +1300 Philadelphia Eagles: +1400 Dallas Cowboys: +1500 Houston Texans: +1600 Green Bay Packers: +1900