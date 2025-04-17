  • home icon
  • Gabriela Fundora vs. Marilyn Badillo purses and payouts: How much are the boxers making? Previous and estimated salaries reported

By Ricardo Viagem
Modified Apr 17, 2025 17:26 GMT
fundora
Gabriela Fundora (left) vs. Marilyn Badillo (right) takes place this weekend [Image Courtesy: @GoldenBoyBoxing via X/Twitter]

The Gabriela Fundora vs. Marilyn Badillo purse money is of great interest to boxing fans who are looking forward to the women's championship bout this Saturday on April 19. Unfortunately, as is often the case with boxing, there are no official figures disclosed about either of the woman's earnings.

Furthermore, due to women's boxing struggling for popularity, there is little information about Fundora and Badillo's past payouts as well. Fortunately, Sporty Salaries has estimates for both women, starting with Fundora, who is estimated to earn a guaranteed $350,000 purse.

However, the outlet claims that she will earn 70% of the pay-per-view share. In short, she could stand to earn a staggering $1.5 million. Regardless, either figure would be a career-high purse for her, as Sporty Salaries claims that her highest-ever earnings prior was $300,000 against Daniela Asenjo.

Meanwhile, Badillo is expected to earn $125,000, but will reportedly enjoy a 30% share of the pay-per-view profits, which could see her pocket $400,000. This would, by far, be the greatest payday in her boxing career, as Sporty Salaries reports that she previously earned around the $10,000 to $15,000 mark.

The matchup is one of great importance for her, and Fundora as well. The two women headline a card hosted by one of boxing's most well-known promotions, Golden Boy Promotions, helmed by the great Oscar De La Hoya. Moreover, their bout is the only world championship fight on the card.

However, like her brother who has an upcoming fight of his own, Fundora will look to retain her belt and improve her undefeated record.

Gabriela Fundora vs. Marilyn Badillo is a clash of undefeated fighters

Come April 18, Gabriela Fundora puts her 15-0 record on the line against fellow unbeaten boxer Marilyn Badillo, who is 19-0-1. That, though, is where their similarities end. Fundora, for one, is more powerful, with seven stoppages to her name, while Badillo has just three in 20 fights.

More importantly, Fundora is the undisputed women's flyweight champion, while Badillo has never held a single world title. Thus, it stands to reason that Fundora is expected to win in a landslide, especially given her massive physical advantages, standing several inches taller than Badillo.

About the author
Ricardo Viagem

Ricardo Viagem

Ricardo has been an MMA writer at Sportskeeda for the past 2 years, having previously worked for The Sportster. In his time at Sportskeeda, the kickboxing and Brazilian jiu-jitsu practitioner has penned over 2000 articles, including five exclusive pieces, and raked in more than 4 million views. He holds a Bachelor of Arts degree in Economics.

Ricardo’s earliest memory of becoming an MMA fan dates back to 2009 when Lyoto Machida defeated Rashad Evans in the headlining bout of UFC 98. His Mt. Rushmore of MMA fighters includes Georges St-Pierre, Jon Jones, Fedor Emelianenko, Anderson Silva, and Alexander Volkanovski.

Ricardo aspires to be at the forefront of covering MMA soon by becoming a part of discussion panels that conduct pre-fight predictions, post-fight breakdowns, and fantasy fight breakdowns. His articles are supported by extensive research and double checking of information via multiple sources.

Beyond work, Ricardo likes to write and draw.

