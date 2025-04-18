"Gah damn it.. give him the McGregor fight" - Fans react to Michael Chandler’s emotional locker room moment with son after UFC 314 defeat

Lightweight contender Michael Chandler was seen giving an emotional speech to his son in the locker room following his loss to Paddy Pimblett at UFC 314.

'The Baddy' delivered a career-best performance last weekend against Chandler. 'Iron' is now on a three-fight skid, with defeats to Dustin Poirier and Charles Oliveira prior to UFC 314. In the locker room, the former Bellator champion was engaged in an emotional moment with his son.

Chandler turned his loss into a motivational speech. To his eldest son, Hap, he said this:

"Okay, listen. We're gonna work extremely hard. We're going to try and do the best we can. Sometimes, we're gonna fall short. Gonna come up short. We're always gonna keep our head up. Even if you get some cuts on your face. I love you."

Check out Michael Chandler's emotional moment below:

Fans took to the comments section of the video, posted by Championship Rounds on X, with one writing:

"Gah damn it. Give him the McGregor fight."

Others wrote:

"Fightings a brutal sports on so many levels but big ups to Chandler for being a good family man."

"He's a good father. I don't care how anyone tries to portray him. As a dad, he's elite."

"Such an organic, not scripted, not staged moment."

"Anyone who dislikes Mike is a weirdo."

Check out more fan reactions below:

Fan comments [Screenshots courtesy: @ChampRDS on X]

Renato Moicano believes Conor McGregor "destroyed" Michael Chandler's career

For almost two years, Michael Chandler remained on the sidelines. The former Bellator champion was in pursuit of a blockbuster Conor McGregor fight. However, due to injuries, legal complications, and other promotional activities, the matchup never materialized.

UFC lightweight Renato Moicano believes McGregor has "destroyed" Chandler's career. In the Show Me The Money Podcast, he said:

"A lot of people are going to trash on me because I'm trashing Michael Chandler. But in reality, [Conor] McGregor destroyed his career. I think that was f***ing McGregor's fault. Two years without fighting, waiting, waiting, waiting. You can not count on McGregor, he's talking about being President, he's talking about being the President of Ireland. Imagine that."

Check out Renato Moicano's comments below:

