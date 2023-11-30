"Game over, Dagestan" - Wishes pour in as Conor McGregor and Dee Devlin welcome baby boy

Conor McGregor has been in the headlines ever since he joined the UFC roster. Whether for good or bad, the Irishman remains one of the most talked-about fighters in the sport. While he has recently courted controversy for his comments on the Irish government, Conor McGrgeor's baby is more positive news.

The Irishman announced on X the birth of his fourth child with his fiancée Dee Devlin. The announcement was a rare break from the former UFC double champion's usual vitriol on social media. The news drew the attention of the combat sports world, where many flocked to the tweet to congratulate him.

Conor McGregor is well-known for doting on his children and even training them in combat, which he often does with his firstborn son. According to the Irishman, his fourth child was born weighing 8.1 pounds. There is no news on the child's name, but what is known is that the McGregors have welcomed a baby boy.

Countless others, ranging from the official UFC account to other fighters, congratulated McGregor on the birth of his newborn child:

"Congrats! Happy to hear all are well!"

Another account jokingly referenced the Irishman's enmity with the Dagestanis:

"Game over, Dagestan"

Former UFC middleweight contender Derek Brunson, who is now part of the PFL, also offered McGregor his congratulations:

"Congrats bro"

A fan also joined in to offer his congratulations:

"A newborn babe brings light to the house warmth to the hearth and joy to the soul for wealth is family family is wealth....Congratulations"

A collage of fan reactions can be seen below:

Conor McGregor and Paulie Malignaggi's feud is alive and well

Conor McGregor faced Floyd Mayweather Jr. in a blockbuster boxing match back in 2017. Ahead of the bout, he enlisted the services of ex-boxer Paulie Malignaggi. During the leadup to the fight, 'The Notorious' posted clips and images that seemed to show Malignaggi being dropped, which the ex-boxer disputes.

Ever since then, Malignaggi has held a grudge against McGregor and recently took a swipe at the Irishman, questioning his heart:

"We've talked about AJ losing that edge, but McGregor is on a different level. McGregor will quit on you, he does quit. AJ does not take as many risks anymore but at least he's not quitting. McGregor is an outright quitter. He is a fighter that was not as good as advertised, there was great marketing behind him."

However, Conor McGregor hardly entertains Malignaggi anymore, besides a stray shot on X.