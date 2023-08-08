Wholesome video of Conor McGregor training his son in boxing wins over the internet - "That is boxing, my son"

Fans are still waiting for Conor McGregor's expected octagon return. Thus, any news regarding the Irishman training draws attention. This time, however, 'The Notorious' wasn't spotted in the gym preparing for a fight. Instead, he was in the gym training his son.

McGregor took to Twitter, where he posted a clip of him teaching his son basic boxing mechanics. It is distinguished as one of the Irishman's most wholesome pieces of content, as his tweets are generally antagonistic. Otherwise, they tend to consist of him promoting a new business venture or product.

But in this case, the former UFC double champion seems to simply be sharing his love of combat sports with his son. The video is punctuated by McGregor teaching his son about the premise of boxing:

"Hit and not be hit. That is boxing, my son."

The post earned a largely positive reception from fans, with many expressing approval over Conor McGregor's gentle manner with his son. One fan optimistically pointed out his belief that the Irishman's son will one day become a champion:

"This kid going to be Champ someday."

Meanwhile, another fan welcomed the wholesome nature of McGregor's post, writing:

"Wholesome sober Conor = W"

The outpouring of fan approval continued, with another saying:

"Love this so much"

Another fan mirrored those sentiments, showing their appreciation for a wholesome Conor McGregor video:

"Wow that’s such a nice video"

A collage of fan reactions can be seen below:

Fan reactions

What did Conor McGregor say about the Jake Paul vs. Nate Diaz boxing match?

Ahead of the boxing match between Jake Paul and Nate Diaz, Conor McGregor predicted a win in his old rival's favor. Unfortunately, his prediction proved incorrect, as 'The Problem Child' triumphed over the Stockton MMA cult icon via unanimous decision. McGregor, however, was not impressed.

In a series of since-deleted tweets, 'The Notorious' lambasted the performance of both men, and was especially critical of Diaz's tendency to take breaks mid-fight by walking away from his opponent, pointing and showboating. His criticisms, however, drew a fiery response from Paul.

'The Problem Child' brought up the litany of controversies the Irishman has found himself in throughout the years, and even accused him of both steroid and recreational drug use.