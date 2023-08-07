Conor McGregor sends violent trilogy warning to Nate Diaz; demolishes 'abysmal' Jake Paul fight - "P*ss and sh*t in a ring"

Conor McGregor went on a Twitter rant in the aftermath of Nate Diaz's boxing clash against Jake Paul on Saturday. McGregor took multiple digs at the matchup in tweets which have since been deleted in signature fashion.

Labeling it 'garbage', the Dubliner wrote alongside a picture of his own boxing clash against Floyd Mayweather:

"Me watching that garbage last night. Wtf. P*ss and Sh*t in a ring."

He then took a hilarious dig at Paul's hairline, also posting a picture of 'The Problem Child' in his corner. McGregor wrote:

"Jake the snake roberts hahaha #retard boxingforretards #jakepaulisabaldywigger"

While Jake Paul displayed some solid boxing defense against Nate Diaz, Conor McGregor was not impressed by Paul's 'moving backward'. With a violent trilogy callout to Diaz, the Irishman wrote:

"I gonna serve up your liver on a sandwich in the trilogy m8. Out straight. I won't even hit ur face.That was abysmal last night. Paul is a retard. Absolute garbage he is. Moving backwards like I was watching a fight in rewind. Holy garbage. Embarrassing stuff all round IMO. #p*ss"

Jake Paul lashes back at Conor McGregor

Jake Paul has been leveling shots at Conor McGregor since his foray into the world of combat sports. Times have since changed substantially with McGregor having been out of competition for two years and Paul defeating four UFC vets.

After his recent victory over Nate Diaz, Paul was asked about the idea of a potential clash against McGregor in the future. 'The Problem Child' dismissed the idea in favor of a MMA rematch against Diaz, while suggesting rehab for the Irishman.

However, Conor McGregor's incessant digs at the fight have seemingly forced Paul to engage in a Twitter war. Reminding McGregor of his losses, the 26-year-old said:

"Buddy you need to get into rehab and then USADA. Until then shut the fuck up. Floyd toyed with you. Dustin chinned you up. Khabib and Nate choked you out. And I would put you in the coffin for good even as juiced up as you are."

