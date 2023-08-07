Conor McGregor lays into Nate Diaz for 'stale antics' with a backhanded compliment - "Could’ve been the 170lb UFC champion" 

On Saturday, Conor McGregor wasn't impressed with former rival Nate Diaz's performance against Jake Paul at the American Airlines Center on Saturday. Diaz put on a rather sloppy display of pugilism, rushing in at Paul with his signature high guard for the most part.

While he did increase his output in the latter rounds, Diaz was highly invested in showboating even at times that called for more activity.

'The Problem Child', to his credit, put on a disciplined performance to cruise to a lopsided decision win. McGregor slammed the Stockton native's antics while advising him to pull up his socks.

According to 'Notorious', Nate Diaz had championship potential at 170 lbs. at one point in his career but "wasted it." Conor McGregor also claimed to have heard from Ronda Rousey that the Stockton slapper had turned into an idler. The Dubliner wrote in now-deleted tweets:

"peoples champ I gonna say this now, them antics when its time2move ain't hitting for me no more. I've seen him point, I've seen him turn/walk away etcetc. it's stale now. Fkn Do somethin cos you're doing nothing! Could've been the 170lb ufc champion. Wasted it. Ur doing fuck all."

He followed up:

"Try point and walk away from me I gonna run at you and root you up the hole. Ronda messaged me said you are a do nothing bitch"

Jake Paul is not interested in fighting Conor McGregor

Conor McGregor has been inactive since 2021, nursing a broken leg he suffered in a trilogy clash against Dustin Poirier. Despite talks of a clash against Michael Chandler, the Dubliner's return remains doubtful amidst friction with the USADA.

McGregor's interest in the Chandler fight also seems to have dwindled over time as 'Notorious' recently posted callouts to Justin Gaethje and Nate Diaz. Considering McGregor's boxing history and the crossroads he is at currently, a promising career in boxing super fights might not be very far for the Irishman.

However, the biggest draw of YouTube boxing, Jake Paul, is no longer interested in fighting Conor McGregor. 'The Problem Child' told reporters after his clash against Nate Diaz on Saturday:

“I don’t care about [McGregor]. He needs to go to rehab. I want Nate in MMA. I want more professional boxers and I want Canelo.”

Catch Paul's comments below:

