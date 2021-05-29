"I got a son that looks up to me" - an emotional Cody Garbrandt's reacts to his loss backstage after losing to Rob Font

Backstage footage has been released showing Cody Garbrandt’s emotional reaction to his loss at the hands of Rob Font at UFC Vegas 27.

In the video, Cody Garbrandt makes no excuses for his loss against Rob Font.

“I got beat but I got beat because I didn’t do what I was supposed to do. That’s on me. I’ve got a son that looks up to me and I just want to show him you can never give up, no matter how many times you get knocked down, or how many losses, or how much adversity comes in your life, you’ve just got to keep moving forward. That’s what I’m trying to showcase.”

In a five-round clinic, Font put on a jab masterclass as he outboxed Garbrandt to secure a unanimous decision win in Las Vegas. Off the back of that win, Font has now vaulted himself up to third place in the bantamweight rankings, with many believing he’s just one or two wins away from a title shot.

A striking masterclass showcase 🤜



@RobSFont landed in the pocket to make it 4️⃣-straight wins! #UFCVegas27 pic.twitter.com/bs8eUJimPz — UFC (@ufc) May 23, 2021

Cody Garbrandt sticks to his objective

Cody Garbrandt came shooting back down to earth following his win over Raphael Assuncao last year. The video gives an insight into what was going through Garbrandt’s mind in the immediate aftermath of the bout against Rob Font.

Cody Garbrandt will regroup and hope to bounce back in the midst of a division that is rapidly establishing itself as the very best in the UFC and maybe mixed martial arts as a whole.

Rob Font is someone who deserves praise and admiration after a win like that, especially when you consider just how dangerous Garbrandt is on the feet. Still, it’s hard for supporters of 'No Love' not to feel bad for him, with many wondering whether or not his long recovery from COVID-19 impacted his performance.

Cody Garbrandt himself didn’t seem to be willing to touch on that in the video mentioned above. Instead, he insisted that he didn’t do what he was supposed to do in an incredibly technical fight.

