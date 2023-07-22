Garry Tonon believes he silenced his doubters with gnarly submission win against Shamil Gasanov

Garry Tonon is confident that he silenced the doubters with his latest win against Shamil Gasanov.

In March 2022, Tonon had his career turned upside down when he suffered a 56-second knockout loss against Thanh Le for the ONE featherweight MMA world title. Since then, ‘The Lion Killer’ has bounced back with back-to-back submission wins, including the latest on July 14 against Gasanov.

During an interview with the South China Morning Post, Tonon had this to say about whether or not his silencers have been doubted:

“Yeah, absolutely. I think this is you know, it's a super important fight from a couple of different perspectives.”

Garry Tonon was somewhat written off after his loss against Thanh Le. Luckily, the submission specialist proved he’s on track to earn another world title shot. The question is, what’s next for the 31-year-old American?

After emerging victorious at ONE Fight Night 12, Tonon called out former two-division world champion Martin Nguyen. ‘The Situ-Asian’ is coming off a unanimous decision win against Leonardo Casotti on February 24. More importantly for ‘The Lion Killer,’ Nguyen has the name value that could lead to a title shot with a win.

Garry Tonon’s next opponent will also be determined by the reigning ONE featherweight MMA world champion Tang Kai. The hard-hitting Chinese world champion was scheduled to defend his throne in an immediate rematch against Thanh Le on July 14.

Unfortunately, Tang pulled out with a knee injury. Therefore, Tonon could need another win if ONE decides to reschedule the world title rematch.

The replay of ONE Fight Night 12 can be seen on Amazon Prime Video.