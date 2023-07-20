Garry Tonon shoots his shot at featherweight gold: “Give me that belt!”

In the co-main event of ONE Fight Night 12, jiu-jitsu legend and ONE featherweight fighter Garry Tonon handed previously undefeated Russian submission specialist Shamil 'The Cobra' Gasanov his first pro loss.

Once again, ‘The Lion Killer’ Garry Tonon proved that when the fight hits the ground, the probability of him getting the tap astronomically increases.

The bout immediately became a chess match once the two started locking horns. Due to Gasanov's strong Dagestani wrestling background, Tonon mostly found himself on his back. His jiu-jitsu expertise came into play a lot as he avoided serious damage and was able to scramble back to his feet a few times.

Come the second round, Garry Tonon pressed Gasanov with his striking which prompted the Russian to once again drag the fight to the ground. 'The Cobra' eventually lost ground control as Tonon was able to find an opening to get back to his feet.

With Gasanov clinching 'The Lion Killer' from behind and against the ropes, the American BJJ icon dived down to lock in a tight knee bar. 'The Cobra' was confident that the knee bar wasn't tight enough but soon regretted it when Tonon rolled over and cranked the leglock hard. The submission made Gasanov scream in pain before ultimately tapping out.

In his post-fight in-ring interview with ONE commentator Mitch Chilson, Garry Tonon made it clear that he wants another shot at gold:

"First off where's that submission bonus that's two in a row. As always second round. Last one was first round. I want that championship baby let's go! Give me that belt!"

Garry Tonon first demand in the interview was immediately granted as he was awarded a $50,000 performance bonus by ONE Championship CEO Chatri Sityodtong.

The second request is still yet to be granted. Last year at ONE: Lights Out, Tonon failed to capture his first MMA world title when he got knocked out by former ONE featherweight world champion Thanh Le. The KO happened just when 'The Lion Killer' was going for a leglock. Perhaps this time he has corrected his mistakes.

Amazon Prime Video subscribers in North America can catch all the action at ONE Fight Night 12 on replay and for free.