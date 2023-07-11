Garry Tonon confident with his stand-up game against Shamil Gasanov: “I think it’s been going really good”

Garry Tonon may be a natural grappler, but the Brazilian jiu-jitsu legend won’t hesitate to throw hands when needed against Shamil Gasanov.

The American star will take on Gasanov in a crucial featherweight contest at ONE Fight Night 12: Superlek vs. Khalilov on Prime Video this Friday, US primetime, at the iconic Lumpinee Boxing Stadium in Muay Thai.

The no.2-ranked featherweight contender is hellbent on challenging for the featherweight throne once again, and he believes a win over Gasanov will put him closer to his wish.

In an interview with ONE Championship, Tonon said his striking has gotten better throughout his MMA career, and he plans to use that against the no.5 featherweight contender.

Tonon said:

“I think it's been going really good, man. I always feel that way. I feel really good about my striking, and it's not just striking by itself. I just don't look at the sport that way. It's everything all mixed together.”

‘The Lion Killer’ has substantial arguments to call himself the best pure grappler in mixed martial arts, but he’s aware he can’t rely on his BJJ arsenal time in and time out.

A multiple-time BJJ world champion, Tonon made his ONE Championship debut not in MMA but in submission grappling.

Tonon took on Japanese legend Shinya Aoki in the promotion’s first submission grappling match in May 2017. After securing a heel hook finish against the former ONE lightweight world champion, Tonon turned his attention to MMA.

A firebrand right from the start, Tonon went on a six-fight tear and secured a world title shot against then-ONE featherweight world champion Thanh Le. Tonon, however, fell short in his first world title bid.

Nevertheless, Tonon has bounced back from the loss and submitted Johnny Nunez with a Kimura in the first round of their bout at ONE Fight Night 6 this past January.

ONE Fight Night 12 is available live and free to all Prime Video subscribers in North America.

