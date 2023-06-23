Garry Tonon demonstrates textbook Victors Roll with multi-time BJJ world champion Bernardo Faria

Former ONE featherweight world title challenger and Jiujitsu icon Garry Tonon is back with his online tutorials for both competitors and enthusiasts to learn from. This time, he's with multi-time BJJ world champion Bernardo Faria of the famed BJJ Fanatics online courses to teach us his trademark Victors Roll.

Faria has seen Garry Tonon pull off this leglock entry in competitions and has yielded moslty great results for 'The Lion Killer'. The Victors Roll is a variation of the Sambo scissors takedown that's usually banned in Jiujitsu competitions due to its injury-prone nature.

With the Victors Roll, Tonon chooses to roll in-between his opponent's legs instead of sweeping the them outside, making it relatively safer for the knees not to be hyper-extended.

Here's the full demonstration as posted on Instagram:

"The Victors Roll - An Effective BJJ Submission That Everyone Should Know by @GarryTonon"

Garry Tonon, together with his teammates from the legendary "Danaher Death Squad", helped revolutionize leg locks in submission grappling. He can hit his trademark heel hook from almost every position on the ground and it has helped him win 18 of his 49 victories on the mats. No other submission in his arsenal has the effectivity of his heel hook.

One of his best performances in ONE Championship, a swift Imanari-roll-to-heel-hook submission of Yoshiki Nakahara, was vintage Garry Tonon. One more win after that and he was fighting for the ONE featherweight world title against Thanh Le last year at ONE: Lights Out.

Though he didn't get the win against Le, Tonon successfully bounced back by submitting Johnny Nuñez via a Kimura lock earlier this year. Now, 'The Lion Killer' is scheduled to face undefeated Russian fighter Shamil 'The Cobra' Gasanov at ONE Fight Night 12 on July 14.

This bout will be a battle of submission artists as Gasanov has won 7 out of his 9 victories via submission. His most recent being an RNC win over Kim Jae Woong late last year.

ONE Fight Night 12 goes down at the iconic Lumpinee Boxing Stadium and will stream live and free on Prime Video in North America

Poll : 0 votes