Garry Tonon expects Shamil Gasanov to avoid ground war: “It might completely change the way that this fight goes”

American submission grappling superstar ‘The Lion Killer’ Garry Tonon doesn’t think upcoming Russian opponent ‘The Cobra’ Shamil Gasanov will want to go to the ground with him anymore, given how their first fight two years ago ended.

Tonon submitted Gasanov in the second round in their first meeting in 2023, which was the first blemish on Gasanov’s professional record.

Speaking to South China Morning Post in a recent interview, Tonon analyzed how he expects the rematch to unfold.

‘The Lion Killer’ said:

"He may take the next fight a little bit more cautiously when it comes to submission attempts and things like that. So it might completely change the way that this fight goes. I would say that you could probably see more striking exchanges and stuff like that, more than you did in the first fight."

Tonon is confident he can defeat Gasanov again when they run it back this weekend, and that the fight may be decided on the feet this time. This gives the American an opportunity to showcase his improved striking arsenal.

Fans won’t have to wait long to see these two back in the ring to face each other.

Garry Tonon returns to face Shamil Gasanov anew at ONE Fight Night 34 on Prime Video

‘The Lion Killer’ Garry Tonon is back and ready to pounce as he faces Dagestani bruiser ‘The Cobra’ Shamil Gasanov in a highly anticipated rematch.

The two face off in a three-round featherweight MMA contest at ONE Fight Night 34: Eersel vs. Jarvis on Prime Video, which will broadcast live in U.S. primetime on Friday, August 1.

Fans in the United States and Canada can catch all the action live and absolutely free with an active Amazon Prime Video subscription.

