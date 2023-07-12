Garry Tonon reacts to the allure of BJJ vs Dagestani wrestling match-up with Shamil Gasanov: “I get it”

‘The Lion Killer’ Garry Tonon understands the intrigue behind his ONE Fight Night 12 scrap with Russian submission standout Shamil Gasanov.

Tonon will make his second appearance of 2023 following an impressive first-round submission against Johnny Nunez in January. Next, Tonon will look to take the ‘0’ of undefeated prospect Shamil Gasanov inside Bangkok’s iconic Lumpinee Boxing Stadium this Friday (July 14) night.

The bout is certain to be a delight for grappling fans as Garry Tonon, one of the promotion’s most decorated BJJ specialists, put his skills to the test against the often-feared Dagestani wrestling skills that have earned Gasanov his 13-0 record.

Speaking about the mystique of BJJ vs. Dagestani wrestling in an interview with ONE Championship, Tonon said:

“From a fight-selling standpoint, Dagestani Russian wrestler versus the jiu-jitsu guy, okay, I get it. But, ultimately, when you look at this guy's fights, this is what he does.”

Combat Sports Today 📰 @CSTodayNews



• 7-1

• 2 KO/TKO

• 4 Submissions

• 3 First Round Finishes

• ONE Championship #2 ranked Featherweight



Does The Lion Killer add another submission to his record? Submission specialist Garry Tonon ( @Garry_Tonon ) returns this Friday at #ONEFightNight12 • 7-1• 2 KO/TKO• 4 Submissions• 3 First Round Finishes• ONE Championship #2 ranked FeatherweightDoes The Lion Killer add another submission to his record? Submission specialist Garry Tonon (@Garry_Tonon) returns this Friday at #ONEFightNight12 • 7-1• 2 KO/TKO• 4 Submissions • 3 First Round Finishes • ONE Championship #2 ranked Featherweight Does The Lion Killer add another submission to his record? https://t.co/XTKrwKtuBF

Shamil Gasanov has built much of his resume competing on the Russian regional scene, but ‘The Cobra’ did deliver a memorable showing against former top-five ranked featherweight contender Kim Jae Woong at ONE on Prime Video 3 last year. If Gasanov can score a win over ‘The Lion Killer’ this Friday night, he could find himself in pole position for a ONE world title opportunity.

After coming up short in his first title bid last year, Garry Tonon hopes a win against Gasanov will give him the push he needs to once again challenge for the featherweight championship.

Amazon Prime Video subscribers in North America can catch all the action at ONE Fight Night 12 live and for free in U.S. primetime on July 14.

Poll : 0 votes