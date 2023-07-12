Garry Tonon reacts to Martin Nguyen re-signing with ONE Championship

‘The Lion Killer’ Garry Tonon was happy to see Martin Nguyen re-sign with ONE Championship.

Earlier this month, ‘The Situ-Asian’ revealed that he has signed a new contract that will keep him with the Asia-based promotion for the foreseeable future. Fans and fighters were thrilled at the news, but perhaps nobody was as excited as Garry Tonon who hopes to one day share the circle with the former two-division ONE world champion. In an interview with the promotion, Tonon said:

“Thank God he signed again so that I have the opportunity to do that. It would really suck to not have the opportunity. It would still feel somewhat empty to win the title and not have that fight. That's what's gotta come next.”

No official announcement has been made about Martin Nguyen’s return, but fight fans won’t have to wait long to see ‘The Lion Killer’ back in action. Garry Tonon is scheduled to square off with undefeated Russian prospect Shamil Gasanov this Friday night as the promotion returns to the legendary Lumpinee Boxing Stadium for ONE Fight Night 12 on Prime Video.

Tonon will look to score another big win while climbing back up the featherweight ladder after coming up short in his lone ONE world title bid in March 2022. That will be much easier said than done against a 13-0 standout who is looking to secure his own world title opportunity.

Will Garry Tonon bring a halt to Shamil Gasanov’s hype train, or will ‘The Cobra’ tame ‘The Lion Killer’ inside the Mecca of Muay Thai?

Amazon Prime Video subscribers in North America can catch all the action at ONE Fight Night 12 live and for free in U.S. primetime on July 14.

