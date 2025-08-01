Garry Tonon says Shamil Gasanov underestimated him: “I may be a little bit more dangerous than he thought”

Garry 'The Lion Killer' Tonon believes Shamil Gasanov did not give him the respect that he deserved, and paid the ultimate price for it.'The Cobra' appeared to be too comfortable on the ground against one of the most feared submission specialists on the planet when they first collided at ONE Fight Night 12 in 2023.Gasanov learned the hard way why it was a bad idea to grapple with the American BJJ ace, as he got caught with a gnarly kneebar in the second round. It marked Gasanov's first and only defeat in 18 career bouts.These two world-class featherweights will run it back this coming Friday at ONE Fight Night 34: Eersel vs. Jarvis on Prime Video, in a three-round bout with possible world title implications. View this post on Instagram Instagram PostIn his pre-event interview with the South China Morning Post, Garry Tonon said he'll gladly submit his Russian rival a second time if he underestimates him once more:&quot;How the submission happens? You know, I’m planning on doing it the same way. But I don’t know exactly where this next fight is going to take us. He's also obviously privy to the idea that I may be a little bit more dangerous than he thought, you know?&quot;Garry Tonon back to 100 percent after time offAfter submitting former two-division MMA world champion Martin Nguyen last year to extend his winning streak to three, Garry Tonon opted to sit on the sidelines to focus on recovery. View this post on Instagram Instagram Post'The Lion Killer' said in the same SCMP interview:&quot;I was able to definitely deal with some injuries. I mean, with chronic injuries, you know, they stay with you forever no matter what you do. But I was definitely able to go do some stem cell stuff in the meantime while working on the injuries and things.&quot;ONE Fight Night 34 will emanate from Bangkok's legendary Lumpinee Stadium on Aug. 1, live in US primetime. This event is free for those with an active Prime Video subscription in North America.Follow Sportskeeda MMA for the latest on ONE Fight Night 34.Watch the full interview: