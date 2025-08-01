Garry Tonon won't shy away from grabbing submission opportunity against Shamil Gasanov: "It's always generally going to be my goal"

Submission specialist Garry Tonon remains committed to his bread-and-butter approach when he faces Shamil Gasanov in their featherweight MMA rematch at ONE Fight Night 34.The multi-time Brazilian jiu-jitsu world champion successfully submitted the Russian grappler with a kneebar at their first encounter in July 2023, and he's prepared to hunt for another finish on the canvas inside Bangkok's legendary Lumpinee Stadium this Friday, August 1.&quot;I mean it's always generally going to be my goal, like, when I'm fighting - it's to submit people. It's what I built a career on, you know? I have decades of experience doing that at this point. So it's always going to be the general goal,&quot; Garry Tonon told the South China Morning Post.The 33-year-old's unwavering commitment to his submission game reflects the foundation that has made him one of the most feared grapplers in mixed martial arts competition.Like their first matchup, his extensive BJJ skills and submission-hunting ability should prove crucial against Gasanov, who loves to employ his Dagestani-based freestyle wrestling to punish rivals on the ground.Given their near-similar skill sets, fight fans should be in for a treat in their featherweight MMA redo at ONE Fight Night 34. The complete fight card will be available live in U.S. primetime for free to active Amazon Prime Video subscribers in the United States and Canada this Friday, August 1.Watch Garry Tonon's interview with the South China Morning Post below:Garry Tonon seeks to make it four wins in a row at ONE Fight Night 34Tonon enters his rematch against Shamil Gasanov riding a three-fight winning streak that he hopes to extend to position himself at the upper echelons of the loaded featherweight MMA division.Following his world title setback against Thanh Le in March 2022, the American submission specialist has bounced back impressively with victories over Johnny Nunez at ONE Fight Night 6, Gasanov via kneebar at ONE Fight Night 12, and, most recently, a first-round submission of former two-division champion Martin Nguyen at ONE 165.The American fighter's perfect finishing rate in his current streak showcases his elite-level grappling that has made him one of the most feared ground game wizards in the sport today.A fourth consecutive victory over Gasanov, who hails from Dagestan, would be a massive step for him in his bid to secure another world title opportunity. View this post on Instagram Instagram Post