  • home icon
  • MMA
  • ONE Championship
  • Garry Tonon won't shy away from grabbing submission opportunity against Shamil Gasanov: "It's always generally going to be my goal"

Garry Tonon won't shy away from grabbing submission opportunity against Shamil Gasanov: "It's always generally going to be my goal"

By James De Rozario
Published Aug 01, 2025 04:26 GMT
Garry Tonon (left) and Shamil Gasanov (right) collide at ONE Fight Night 34. [Images courtesy from ONE Championship]
Garry Tonon (left) and Shamil Gasanov (right) collide at ONE Fight Night 34. [Images courtesy from ONE Championship]

Submission specialist Garry Tonon remains committed to his bread-and-butter approach when he faces Shamil Gasanov in their featherweight MMA rematch at ONE Fight Night 34.

Ad

The multi-time Brazilian jiu-jitsu world champion successfully submitted the Russian grappler with a kneebar at their first encounter in July 2023, and he's prepared to hunt for another finish on the canvas inside Bangkok's legendary Lumpinee Stadium this Friday, August 1.

"I mean it's always generally going to be my goal, like, when I'm fighting - it's to submit people. It's what I built a career on, you know? I have decades of experience doing that at this point. So it's always going to be the general goal," Garry Tonon told the South China Morning Post.
Ad
also-read-trending Trending

The 33-year-old's unwavering commitment to his submission game reflects the foundation that has made him one of the most feared grapplers in mixed martial arts competition.

Get the latest updates on One Championship Rankings at Sportskeeda and more

Like their first matchup, his extensive BJJ skills and submission-hunting ability should prove crucial against Gasanov, who loves to employ his Dagestani-based freestyle wrestling to punish rivals on the ground.

Given their near-similar skill sets, fight fans should be in for a treat in their featherweight MMA redo at ONE Fight Night 34. The complete fight card will be available live in U.S. primetime for free to active Amazon Prime Video subscribers in the United States and Canada this Friday, August 1.

Ad

Watch Garry Tonon's interview with the South China Morning Post below:

youtube-cover
Ad

Garry Tonon seeks to make it four wins in a row at ONE Fight Night 34

Tonon enters his rematch against Shamil Gasanov riding a three-fight winning streak that he hopes to extend to position himself at the upper echelons of the loaded featherweight MMA division.

Following his world title setback against Thanh Le in March 2022, the American submission specialist has bounced back impressively with victories over Johnny Nunez at ONE Fight Night 6, Gasanov via kneebar at ONE Fight Night 12, and, most recently, a first-round submission of former two-division champion Martin Nguyen at ONE 165.

Ad

The American fighter's perfect finishing rate in his current streak showcases his elite-level grappling that has made him one of the most feared ground game wizards in the sport today.

A fourth consecutive victory over Gasanov, who hails from Dagestan, would be a massive step for him in his bid to secure another world title opportunity.

About the author
James De Rozario

James De Rozario

James De Rozario is a sports journalist passionate about mixed martial arts, football, hockey, and F1.

Know More

Follow One Championship News, Schedule & Results at Sportskeeda.

Quick Links

Edited by Saiyed Adeem Karim
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
down arrow icon
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications