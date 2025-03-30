"Gary Brecka told me to take it" - Joe Rogan enlightens former UFC heavyweight about his usage of a popular MAO inhibitor

On the latest edition of the JRE Fight Companion, Joe Rogan spoke to his close friend, ex-UFC heavyweight Brendan Schaub about his use of monoamine oxidase inhibitors (MAOIs). He credits his use of them to controversial biologist Gary Brecka. The conversation arose when Schaub told them about his use of methylene blue.

It is mainly used to treat methemoglobinemia, which can lead to various symptoms like shortness of breath and dizziness, among others. When Schaub looked to Rogan to confirm what it was, the world-renowned comedian claimed that it was introduced to him by Brecka.

"Well, it's basically an MAO inhibitor, and it also has something that does something for the mitochondria. I'm not the guy to describe it, but Gary Brecka told me to take it. A few other people told me to take it."

Check out Joe Rogan detailing his introduction to MAO inhibitors (16:46):

Other guests on the podcast were Eddie Bravo, who is the founder of 10th Planet jiu-jitsu, which is a system of no-gi Brazilian jiu-jitsu, and Gordon Ryan, who is one of the greatest submission grapplers of all time, with countless ADCC and IBJFF championships.

Rogan himself is an experienced martial artist, though he has never accomplished anything from a professional standpoint. He is, instead, a black belt in Taekwondo, a black belt in traditional Brazilian jiu-jitsu under Jean Jacques Machado, and a black belt in Bravo's 10th Planet jiu-jitsu system.

While he once considered a professional career as a kickboxer, having competed as an amateur, he opted against pursuing it out of concern for his health.

Gary Brecka has interacted with another UFC figure, besides Joe Rogan

While Joe Rogan has always exhibited a deep interest in his physical fitness, so too has UFC CEO Dana White, whose physique has fluctuated massively throughout the years. However, from 2017 onward, White decided to make a serious change when it came to both his health and physical conditioning.

He enlisted the services of Gary Brecka, who founded the 10X Health System, which he claims can drastically improve the physical health of others. In fact, White credits Brecka with diagnosing him with various health issues that he alleges orthodox physicians failed to.

